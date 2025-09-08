Box Office: Janki Bodiwala's Vash Level 2 sees good hold on 2nd Monday, crosses Rs 10 crore mark in 13 days

Vash Level 2, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, is performing fairly at the box office. Serving as the sequel to the 2023 psychological supernatural film, Vash, the latest Gujarati film continues its steady run at the box office.

Starring Janki Bodiwala in the lead, along with Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar, Vash Level 2 debuted with Rs 1.10 crore on the opening day and wrapped its 5-day long weekend at Rs 5.75 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie further recorded a decent trend on the weekdays and collected Rs 8.40 crore in its extended long week of 9 days.

Vash Level 2 adds Rs 1.70 crore in second weekend, crosses Rs 10 crore mark

The Janki Bodiwala starrer entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 45 lakh. It further registered a jump and collected Rs 55 lakh on the second Saturday, followed by Rs 70 lakh on the second Sunday. While wrapping its second weekend, the movie also crossed the Rs 10 crore mark at the Indian box office.

According to the estimates, Vash Level 2 added around Rs 25 crore to the tally on its second Monday, taking the total 13-day cume to Rs 10.55 crore net in India. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise India Net Collections Of Vash Level 2 Are As Under

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 1.10 crore 2 Rs 75 lakh 3 Rs 75 lakh 4 Rs 1.40 crore 5 Rs 1.75 crore 6 Rs 65 lakh 7 Rs 90 lakh 8 Rs 65 lakh 9 Rs 65 lakh 10 Rs 45 lakh 11 Rs 55 lakh 12 Rs 70 lakh 13 Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 10.55 crore net in 13 days



Vash Level 2 in cinemas

Vash Level 2 is now playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

