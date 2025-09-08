Box Office: Lokah enters Rs 100 crore club in India, becomes first Non-Mohanlal Malayalam film to score USD 10 million overseas

Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is breaking all the previous records and rewriting history with new benchmarks. The Dulquer Salmaan production venture continued its glorious run at the box office, marking its grand entry into the Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

Directed by Dominic Arun, the Malayalam movie raked in over Rs 63.65 crore in 12 days of its run in Kerala alone, with approx. Rs 4.90 crore coming on the second Monday. The movie fetched around Rs 39 crore from the rest of Indian markets, with Tamil Nadu leading from the front. The 12-day total domestic box office collection of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra now stands at Rs 102.65 crore gross.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra joins the USD 10 million mark overseas, turns first Non-Mohanlal Malayalam movie

The blockbuster run of Lokah Chapter One-Chandra continues in the international markets, too. The movie smashed the USD 10 million mark overseas, becoming the third and only Non-Mohanlal Malayalam movie to achieve this feat ever. For the unversed, Mohanlal's previous two releases- L2 Empuraan (USD 16.90 million) and Thudarum (USD 11.06 million) are ruling at the top two spots.

However, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is expected to zoom past the overseas cume of Thudaraum very soon and secure the second spot. The worldwide gross collection of Lokah is slightly under the Rs 200 crore mark.

Box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra:

Particulars Est. Gross Box Office Kerala Rs 63.65 crore Rest Of India Rs 39 crore Overseas Rs 95 crore Worldwide Rs 197.65 crore (est.) in 12 days

Lokah in cinemas

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

