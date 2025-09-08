Box Office: Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam records strong hold on 2nd Monday, adds Rs 1.50 crore in Kerala

Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is witnessing a strong hold at the box office. The heartwarming feel-good drama co-starring Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap continued its dream run at the box office and crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in its home turf.

Opened with Rs 3.25 crore, the Lalettan movie closed its 8-day-long opening week at Rs 19.30 crore. The movie further witnessed an impressive second weekend, adding Rs 10.20 crore to the tally, with Rs 3 crore coming on the second Friday, followed by Rs 3.70 crore on the second Saturday and Rs 3.50 crore on the second Sunday.

Hridayapoorvam collects Rs 1.50 crore on 2nd Monday, crosses Rs 30 crore mark

Bankrolled by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam grossed an estimated Rs 1.50 crore on its second Monday today, taking the 12-day cume to Rs 31 crore at the Kerala box office.

Based on its current trends, the Mohanlal starrer will continue to gain traction in the coming days as well. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on. On the worldwide front, Hridayapoorvam is approaching the Rs 65 crore mark.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 31 crore



Hridayapoorvam in cinemas

Hridayapoorvam is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

