Ghaati on OTT: Where to watch Anushka Shetty’s action crime movie online after theatrical run? Find out

Anushka Shetty starrer Ghaati hit theaters on September 5, 2025, after numerous postponements. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, here are the details about where the crime drama flick might begin streaming.

Where to watch Ghaati

According to a report by OTTPlay, Ghaati is slated to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The report suggests that the film may arrive on the digital platform by October 2025, but an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Official trailer and plot of Ghaati

Ghaati is a crime drama set against the backdrop of the Eastern Ghats on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. The film explores the story of the Ghaati tribe, a marginalized community forced into the cultivation and trade of cannabis by the Naidu brothers.

As Sheelavathi (Anushka Shetty) and Desi Raju (Vikam Prabhu) dream of freeing their people from the cycle of crime, they venture into their own business. However, this leads to a confrontation with the cannabis syndicate, with Sheelavathi even suffering a personal loss.

Now, Sheelavathi must rise beyond expectations, ultimately becoming a legend in her community as she seeks her revenge.

Cast and crew of Ghaati

Ghaati features Anushka Shetty and Vikram Prabhu in the lead roles, with a supporting cast including Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay, Devika Priyadarshini, Larissa Bonesi, VTV Ganesh, Raju Sundaram, and more.

The film, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, was written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. It was produced by Yeduguru Rajeev Reddy and Saibabu Jagarlamudi.

Musical tracks and background scores were crafted by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, while cinematography was handled by Manojh Reddy Katasani, and editing was done by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu.

Anushka Shetty’s upcoming films

Anushka Shetty is set to appear in a lead role for the movie, Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, next. The film, which marks her debut in Malayalam cinema, is a fantasy action adventure with Jayasurya playing the title role.

Touted to be a two-part cinematic venture, the story explores the tale of Kadamattathu Kathanar, a legendary 9th-century Christian priest who wielded magical powers and used them to fight against supernatural entities.

Directed by Rojin Thomas, the film features Prabhu Deva, Vineeth, Sandy Master, Nitish Bharadwaj, Kulpreet Yadav, and more in key roles. Interestingly, the movie was shot on a custom-built studio using On-Set Virtual Production (OSVP) technology.

