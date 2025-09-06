Dhamaal 4 wraps shooting, here's when Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi's film will release

Dhamaal, the hit comedy franchise, is set to make a grand return with its fourth installment. This iconic film, known for its hilarious scenes and star-studded cast, has captured the hearts of audiences since its first part. With the announcement of the new edition, anticipation fot its release was in the air. The filming of Dhamaal 4 has recently wrapped up, and the makers announced this news on social media.

Dhamaal 4 makers wrap up shoot

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share this thrilling news with his fans. The actor announced this news by sharing a witty post and glimpses of the actors from the movie. The character posters feature Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Along with them, several other stars such as Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Dinesh Anand are also seen here.

In his announcement post, Ajay Devgn announced that the shooting for the film had concluded. He even revealed when Dhamaal 4 is releasing. The caption read, "Aaj ki taaza khabar, brought to you by the gang, jo ab jald hi lootne aa rahe hain aapka dil...aur dimaag! #Dhamaal4 arrives in cinemas on Eid 2026."

Take a look at Ajay Devgn's post here-

More about Dhamaal

Dhamaal franchise began its journey in 2007, and was directed by Indra Kumar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aashish Chaudhary. The film was loosely inspired by American comedies Rat Race and It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

Following the success of the first film, the franchise continued to grow, with Double Dhamaal releasing in 2011 and the third installment, Total Dhamaal, being released in 2019. Each film won the hearts of the audience, and the glimpses of the new edition also look promising.

Dhamaal 4 is being produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Ajay Devgn joined the franchise with Total Dhamaal and now returns to bring his charisma to this much-anticipated sequel.

