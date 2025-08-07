WATCH: Salman Khan visits bodyguard Shera after his father passes away, gives him a tight hug

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Salman Khan's personal bodyguard Shera's father, Sunder Singh Jolly, passed away today, August 7, 2025. After the news came out, several expressed their grief and paid condolences. Reportedly, he succumbed after a prolonged battle with cancer. The last rites of his father were held at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai today. Now, Salman Khan has reached his residence to pay his last respects.

Advertisement

Salman Khan meets Shera

Now, Salman Khan arrives at Shera's house to meet him and pay his last respects after the latter's last rites were performed. A few minutes ago, the superstar was captured as he reached Shera's residence with tight security. In a clip going viral on the internet, it can be seen that Khan steps out of his car and gives a tight hug to an emotional Shera. Salman and Shera can be seen entering the building with other security personnel.

Watch Salman Khan and Shera's video here-

The news of his father's death comes just a few months after Shera celebrated his dad's 88th birthday. The popular star's bodyguard had posted a few pictures with his father on March 21, wishing his dad on his birthday.

Confirming his father's death, Shera had issued a statement as reported by NDTV. Shera resides at 1902, The Park Luxury Residences, Off Lokhandwala Back Road, Oshiwara, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Advertisement

Speaking about Salman Khan and Shera, the two have been associated for many years now. Born as Gurmeet Singh Jolly, he is popularly known as Shera. He has been serving the superstar since 1995 and continues to do so.

He is also the Head of Security. In an old interview, Shera revealed that it was Sohail Khan who chose him to be Salman Khan's bodyguard. He also runs a security firm called Tiger Security.

Not only this, Shera has reportedly worked with other Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will soon be seen hosting the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan warns housemates to face 'anjaam' and 'aavam' in new promo