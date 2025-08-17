Top Entertainment News Of The Week: Aaryan Khan’s Ba***ds of Bollywood teaser, War 2 vs Coolie box office war

War 2 and Coolie dominate opening weekend talk as Bollywood and Hollywood-style releases drive box office and headlines. Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 saw a strong Day 2 jump in Hindi, roughly Rs 45 crore net on day two and a two-day Hindi cume of Rs 73 crore, with an India all-language two-day total just over Rs 100 crore, keeping it on track for a big weekend.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie enjoyed an exceptional Independence Day hold, grossing about Rs 61 crore on Day 2 and taking a two-day India gross near Rs 136.5 crore, led by a massive Tamil Nadu showing.

King shoot paused after Shah Rukh Khan's shoulder injury

Shooting on Shah Rukh Khan’s King has been paused after the actor suffered a shoulder injury during an action sequence. “King’s team has hit pause on the shoot. Shah Rukh needs to rest it out for weeks before he can face the camera again,” the report quoted insiders saying, and the producers are reworking the schedule. The delay could push the film beyond its earlier 2026 target.

Old Mrunal Thakur clip sparks backlash over Bipasha Basu remark

A resurfaced early-career interview of Mrunal Thakur, in which she quipped “Go marry Bipasha then!” after a co-star praised Bipasha’s toned look, has drawn accusations of body-shaming. The clip circulated widely and prompted social media criticism and news coverage.

Saiyaara stars viral party clip fuels dating chatter

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has become a huge hit, crossing the Rs 300+ crore domestic mark. Videos from the film’s success party, including Ahaan Panday planting a kiss on co-star Aneet Padda’s forehead, have reignited fan speculation about their relationship.

War 2 post-credits shares Bobby Deol cameo

A post-credits scene in War 2 reportedly shows Bobby Deol tattooing a secret-agency logo on a young girl, a clip that leaked online before being pulled for copyright, prompting talk that YRF’s spy world may be expanding to include Alpha.

Kartik Aaryan–Sreeleela film locks Christmas 2025 release

Anurag Basu’s new film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela has been dated for December 25, 2025. The Christmas slot aims for a big holiday draw after the project moved from an earlier Diwali window.

Shilpa Shetty–Raj Kundra FIR: Rs 60.48 crore cheating case

Mumbai’s EOW has registered a case accusing Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra of cheating a businessman of about Rs 60.48 crore in a loan-cum-investment matter; the couple has denied the allegations as the probe begins.

Taylor Swift announces The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift unveiled her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, set for October 3, 2025. Sabrina Carpenter, who features on the title track, praised the collaboration and called Swift an inspiration: “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done.”

Ba***ds of Bollywood teaser

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is all set for the release of his directorial debut, Ba***ds of Bollywood. The teaser starts with SRK’s voiceover and narration, followed by Aryan’s entry in true King Khan style.

