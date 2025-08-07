Is Saiyaara a remake of Korean film A Moment To Remember? Writer Sankalp Sadanah breaks silence

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has clinched the Rs 500 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office recently. The movie met with a miraculous response in cinemas. However, a section of the audience accused its storyline of being copied from a Korean movie, A Moment To Remember. The writer of the film, Sankalp Sadanah, has finally reacted to the allegations and refuted all the claims.

Sankalp Sadanah addresses remake claims for Saiyaara

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta, Saiyaara writer Sankalp underlined that it is an original idea and not a copy of any pre-existing movie. He said, “Honestly, so much has already been said about this. All I can say is—the Korean film is out there, and so is Saiyaara. Watch both and judge for yourself. You’ll be able to tell whether it’s inspired, a copy, or an original.”

Sankalp went on to elaborate and mentioned how the idea of Saiyaara came to life. He recalled, “The idea didn’t come solely from me. I had accompanied Mohit (Mohit Suri) to a different meeting at his Bandra office in BKC. It was raining when we returned, and just as I was about to leave, he told me to wait and listen to something. Back then, there was talk of making a sequel to a different project (Aashiqui 3), and this film was initially part of that conversation. He asked me if I thought the idea he had was worth making into a film.”

The debutant writer further mentioned that Saiyaara was shaped out of a conversation with Mohit Suri. “That discussion gave birth to the core of Saiyaara. At that time, there was no story, no screenplay—just a feeling. The seed of the film came from a single emotional thought, a line that appears in the film: ‘A hit song isn’t the one that stays in your head; it’s the one that stays in your heart.’ That was the emotion we built everything else around,” added Sankalp Sadanah.

For the unversed, Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. The movie emerged as a massive blockbuster by registering record profits for Yash Raj Films.

