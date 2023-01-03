10 K-drama releases we’re excited for in 2023: Ask the Stars, Gyeonseong Creature, Vigilante and more

K-dramas are leaving no stone unturned in 2023! With a successful last year full of Korean TV shows that went all out and some more, the bar is already set high for this one. Releases like ‘Business Proposal’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Alcehmy of Souls’, ‘Reborn Rich’, and more wowed the audiences more than they expected, so avid fans are already anticipating more. The return of many popular stars to the small screens with interesting storylines in the works had us at the end of our seats and here are the big ones we are excited for.

Starring Hallyu superstars Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles, this K-drama already has a winning pair in place. The astounding shooting budget of 40 billion KRW (approximately 33.8 million USD) promises that there is nothing that will be left undone for the upcoming release. The space set where most of the filming is taking place has been teased a few times by the cast and it seems as though a lot can be expected.

Lee Min Ho is set to play Gong Ryong, an obstetrician gynaecologist who will be en route space for a tour. He comes across a Korean-American captain of the vehicle, Eve Kim. A spark will ignite between the two in ‘Ask the Stars’. Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, Kim Joo Heon, and Lee El will join the cast lineup.

Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee will join hands for this thriller-mystery Korean drama that has already been renewed for a new season even before the airing of the first. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul and Wi Ha Joon, will take on crucial roles in this story set in the spring of 1945. Park Seo Joon will embody Jang Tae Sang, an influential owner of a pawn shop while Han So Hee will become Yoon Chae Ok, who is pro at finding missing people and knows a thing or two about working weapons of all kinds.

Vigilante

Nam Joo Hyuk dons the mask for this one as he returns to the screen after a successful run with ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’ last year. The webtoon-inspired story sees the police academy cadet, Ji Yong, chasing after criminals on weekends. A detective named Joo Heon (Yoo Ji Tae) seeks him following his story and a reporter Choi Mi Ryeo (Kim So Jin) who figures out the situation and wants to cover it.

Sweet Home 2

The unhindered spirit of the residents returns in season 2 with the plan for the next part already set and on the floors. Song Kang, Lee Si Young, Lee Jin Wook, Park Gyu Young, and Go Min Si will be reprising their roles as monsters who were initially humans as they start returning. An even more exciting story run-through is expected with a possible cliffhanger at the end of the second season in order to further raise the anticipation for the third. Singer and actor Bibi was previously announced to be participating in the show but later stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.

King the Land

Lee Jun Ho and Girls’ Generation’s Yoona’s sizzling chemistry which was previously seen through their cover performances will take to the screens as a bickering pairing. Goo Won, the chaebol son of The King Group, faces an inheritance war. Cheon Sa Rang works at The King Group’s Hotel and comes across a rich man who is bad at dating and is the owner of her workplace.

A Good Day To Be A Dog

Park Gyu Young and Cha Eun Woo join hands for this fantasy rom-com where a cursed woman with a family trait of turning into a dog as soon as she kisses someone, comes across a man who needs her help. Jin Seo Won is a fellow teacher at the school Han Hae Na works at and harbours a fear of dogs due to a past bad experience. An accidental kiss brings them together.

Doona!

Also known as ‘The Girl Downstairs’, this K-drama will see Bae Suzy and Yang Sejong pair up for a lovely story. A popular K-pop star decides to return to the ordinary world and pursue further education after quitting her singing career. She begins living in a shared house where she meets a normal college-going boy who helps her with his warm nature.

Black Knight

Starring Kim Woo Bin in the lead role alongside Esom and Kang Yoo Seok, the story follows delivery drivers who have become the heart of life in 2071. With extreme air pollution taking over the world, respirators become crucial for survival. Here, a man named Sa Wol meets a legendary driver ‘5-8’ and dreams of becoming a delivery agent like him.

Murder DIEary

Choi Woo Shik leads this thrilling story of a boy named Lee Tang learning about his skills to identify evil after accidentally killing someone. Son Seok Ku is a detective who chases the story as the lead detective and comes across a former detective played by Lee Hee Joon who is also hunting for the same boy.

All of Us Are Dead season 2

The superhit show is expected to return with season 2 in 2023 as the teaser was recently revealed to the world. With the possibility of coexistence between humans and hybrids (half human, half zombie) now being explored, our favourite high school squad of Lomon, Cho Yi Hyun, and past characters of Park Ji Hoo and Yoon Chan Young also teasing their return, it seems as though fans are in for a jolly good time.