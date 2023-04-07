2023 Baeksang Arts Awards Nominations: My Liberation Notes, Song Hye Kyo, Park Eun Bin, Lee Sung Min earn nods

The highly anticipated 59th Baeksang Arts Awards have finally announced nominees for the TV and film categories, and fans couldn't be more excited. This annual event, which recognizes outstanding achievements in Korean television, film, and theater, will take place on April 28, 2023, at Paradise City in Incheon.

How are nominees chosen?

The dramas, shows, and films that aired or were released between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023 were chosen as nominees. However, works released during the previous year's screening period were also included in this year's pool. Prior to the final nominations, 60 industry professionals were polled. Furthermore, productions that were previously excluded because they were released during the screening period were included in this year's pool.

Here are the final nominees from this year's award:

Best Drama

JTBC’s My Liberation Notes, Netflix’s The Glory, tvN’s Our Blues; ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and tvN’s Little Women

Best Variety Show

tvN’s Earth Arcade, Psick University’s Psick Show, Netflix’s Physical: 100. TVING’s EXchange 2, and Coupang Play’s SNL Korea 3

Best Educational Show

Wavve’s National Office of Investigation (literal title), Netflix’s In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal, EBS’ Your Literacy Skills+ (literal title), MBC Gyeongnam’s Adult Kim Jang Ha (literal title), and KBS’ Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years on the Korean Peninsula

Best Actor

Son Suk Ku – JTBC’s My Liberation Notes, Lee Byung Hun – tvN’s Our Blues, Lee Sung Min – JTBC’s Reborn Rich, Jung Kyung Ho – tvN’s Crash Course in Romance, and Choi Min Sik – Disney+’s Casino

Best Actress

Kim Ji Won – JTBC’s My Liberation Notes, Kim Hye Soo – tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Park Eun Bin – ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Song Hye Kyo – Netflix’s The Glory, and Suzy – Coupang Play’s Anna

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki Young – ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Kim Do Hyun – JTBC’s Reborn Rich, Kim Jun Han – Coupang Play’s Anna, Park Sung Hoon – Netflix’s The Glory, and Jo Woo Jin – Netflix’s Narco-Saints

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Shin Rok – JTBC’s Reborn Rich, Yeom Hye Ran – Netflix’s The Glory, Lee El – JTBC’s My Liberation Notes, Lim Ji Yeon – Netflix’s The Glory, and Jung Eun Chae – Coupang Play’s Anna

Best New Actor

Kim Gun Woo – Netflix’s The Glory, Kim Min Ho – ENA’s New Recruit, Moon Sang Min – tvN’s Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Joo Jong Hyuk – ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and Hong Kyung – wavve’s Weak Hero Class 1

Best New Actress

Kim Hieora – Netflix’s The Glory, Noh Yoon Seo – tvN’s Crash Course in Romance, Lee Kyung Sung – JTBC’s My Liberation Notes, Joo Hyun Young – ENA’s Exaordinary Attorney Woo, and Ha Yun Kyung – ENA’s Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84, Kim Kyung Wook, Kim Jong Kook, Jun Hyun Moo, and Hwang Jae Sung

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min Kyung, Park Se Mi, Lee Soo Ji, Lee Eun Ji, and Joo Hyun Young

Best Film

Next Sohee, The Night Owl, Hansan: Rising Dragon, Hunt, and Decision to Leave

Best Actor

Ma Dong Seok – The Roundup, Ryu Jun Yeol – The Night Owl, Park Hae Il – Decision to Leave, Song Kang Ho – Broker, and Jung Woo Sung – Hunt

Best Actress

Bae Doo Na – Next Sohee, Yang Mal Bok – The Apartment With Two Women, Yum Jung Ah – Life Is Beautiful, Jeon Do Yeon – Kill Boksoon, and Tang Wei – Decision to Leave

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki Young – The Point Men, Kim Sung Cheol – The Night Owl, Park Ji Hwan – The Roundup, Byun Yo Han – Hansan: Rising Dragon, and Im Siwan – Emergency Declaration

Best Supporting Actress

Park Se Wan – 6/45, Bae Doo Na – Broker, Ahn Eun Jin – The Night Owl, Yum Jung Ah – Alienoid, and Lee Yeon – Kill Boksoon

Best New Actor

Noh Jae Won – Missing Yoon, Jinyoung – Christmas Carol, Byun Woo Seok – 20th Century Girl, Seo In Guk – Project Wolf Hunting, Ong Seong Wu – Life Is Beautiful

Best New Actress

Go Yoon Jung – Hunt, Kim Si Eun – Next Sohee, Kim Hye Yoon – The Girl On a Bulldozer, IU – Broker, and Ha Yun Kyung – Gyeong Ah’s Daughter

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards is expected to be a star-studded event, with some of the biggest names in Korean entertainment in attendance. Fans can expect to see a range of categories, including Best Drama, Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

