9 feel-good movies like Little Forest

Based on the manga series by Igarashi Daisuke, Little Forest starring Kim Tae Ri, Ryu Jun Yeol and Jin Ki Joo is a wonderfully warm slice-of-life film. Released in 2018, the story follows a woman who gets tired of her life in the city, returns to the countryside and discovers a new side to herself. Here are 9 heartwarming movies like Little Forest.

9 best movies like Little Forest

Canola

Release year: 2016

Director: Chang

Cast: Youn Yuh Jung, Kim Go Eun, Choi Min Ho

Canola is a heartwarming film about a reunion between Gye Choon, an elderly woman and female diver, and her long-lost granddaughter, Hye Ji, who disappeared 12 years ago. As they reconnect, they navigate emotional scars and misunderstandings, rebuilding their bond in a touching story of love, family, and healing.

Tune in for love

Release year: 2019

Director: Jung Ji Woo

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Jung Hae In

Tune In for Love is a subtle romance comedy that follows the relationship of two people with romantic feelings for each other through the years. The two meet when they were young accidentally and keep bumping into each other over the years. Despite their mutual feelings, timing never seems to be on their side.

Mothers

Release year: 2019

Director: Lee Dong Eun

Cast: Lim Soo Jung, Yoon Chan Young

Mothers tells the story of a widow in her 30s, who suddenly becomes the guardian of her late husband's teenage son from a previous marriage. Together they they navigate their awkward relationship, the film explores themes of grief, motherhood, and the emotional complexities of unconventional family dynamics

Moonlit Winter

Release year: 2019

Director: Im Dae Hyung

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Nakamura Yuko, Kim So Hye, Sung Yoo Bin

Moonlit Winter is about Yoon Hee, a mother who receives a letter from her first love, reigniting memories of a past romance. As she travels to Hokkaido with her daughter, the film delicately explores themes of lost love, self-discovery, and emotional healing against a serene, wintry backdrop.

My Annoying Brother

Release year: 2016

Director: Kwon Soo Kyung

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Do Kyung Soo, Park Shin Hye

My Annoying Brother is a slice-of-life comedy film. Jo Jung Suk plays an ex-convict who comes to live with his younger brother and the two of them can't be any different. Hence, tension bubbles in their relationship. His brother is a judo prodigy and lives rigidly and correctly. One day his brother meets an accident which further adds to the stress in their lives. The elder brother also harbours a secret that he doesn't tell his younger brother.

20th Century Girl

Release year: 2022

Director: Bang Woo Ri

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Byeon Woo Seok, Park Jung Woo, Roh Yoon Seo

The slice-of-life film 20th Century Girl is set in 1999 and tells the story of a high school girl who keeps rejecting her classmate as her best friend has a crush on him. They are members of the broadcast club in school and work on projects together. It is a romance comedy which focuses on youth and dreams.

Dream

Release year: 2023

Director: Lee Byung Hun

Cast: Park Seo Joon, IU

Dream tells the story of the homeless football team who are preparing for the Homeless World Cup, which is an annual international soccer event. Park Seo Joon plays a star football player who is given the responsibility to coach the team. IU plays a documentary director who captures the team's progress. It shows the struggle of the team to try and win the international championship.

Hot Young Bloods

Release year: 2014

Director: Lee Yeon Woo

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Park Bo Young, Kim Young Kwang, Lee Se Young

The 2014 movie Hot Young Bloods is set in the 1980s and tells the story of a female high school gang leader who has a crush on the school playboy. A new female student from Seoul joins the class who is very different to the other in school. The gang leader tries to keep the new student away from her crush.

Sweet & Sour

Release year: 2021

Director: Lee Kye Byuk

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Chase Soo Bin, Krystal Jung

Sweet & Sour is adapted from the Japanese novel Initiation Love by Inui Kurumi. The film explores the long-distance relationship between two people. The male lead wants to maintain his relationship with his girlfriend while also wanting something romantic and sexual with his colleague. The story focuses on the complications and emotions of these three people.

More about Little Forest

Little Forest is a heartwarming South Korean film about Hye Won, a young woman who returns to her rural hometown to escape the pressures of city life. Through cooking, farming, and reconnecting with nature and childhood friends, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and finding peace in simplicity.

