9 Talented Chinese K-pop idols

K-pop's global rise has seen idols from various countries contributing to its success, including Chinese idols like SEVENTEEN Jun and The8 and aespa’s NingNing. These talented artists have showcased their unique abilities and charms, adding cultural diversity to the industry. Chinese K-pop idols have significantly contributed to K-pop's international appeal, enhancing its popularity worldwide.

As K-pop evolves, their influence continues to enrich the genre. Here’s a look at 9 influential Chinese K-pop idols who have left a lasting impact on the industry.

9 Chinese K-pop idols with unique charms

SEVENTEEN’s The8

The8 is the dancer and singer of SEVENTEEN. He is a part of the performance team. The idol is not only a good dancer and singer but also an iconic fashionista and trained martial artist. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

aespa’s NingNing

NingNing is aespa’s main vocalist and is known for her smooth high notes and amazing live vocals. She has also sung OSTs for the K-dramas Our Blues and The Midnight Studio. She is also known for her great visuals and figure which also compliment her dancing style. She made her debut as a part of the group in November 2020 with Black Mamba.

NCT’s Renjun

Renjun is the vocalist and dancer of NCT DREAM and NCT U. He is known for his exceptional vocals, versatility, and charm. The idol was born in China and trained under SM Entertainment. He finally made his debut in 2016 as a member of NCT Dream. Renjun's smooth voice, energetic performances, and sassy personality have earned him a loyal fanbase.

SEVENTEEN’s Jun

SEVENTEEN’s Jun has been a part of the entertainment industry since he was a kid. He kicked off his career as a child actor and eventually made his debut as a part of SEVENTEEN in 2015. The idol has been active as an actor in China lately and has also won awards for his roles. SEVENTEEN is known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music.

NCT’s Chenle

Chenle is a multitalented idol who has been a popular prodigy singer since childhood. He went to South Korea as a teenager and finally made his debut with NCT Dream. Chenle is also an energetic performer. NCT is a boy band known for its unique concept, as the group has unlimited members divided into sub-units like NCT 127, NCT U, NCT Dream, NCT WISH and WayV.

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

Yuqi is the singer and dancer of (G)-IDLE. She has a deep voice and unique style which sets her apart. The group was formed by Cube Entertainment and made their debut in 2018 with the EP I Am along with the music video for Latata on May 2. The video was a hit and views surpassed 5.9 million on YouTube within a week. The song also entered various charts.

EXO’s Lay

Lay debuted as a part of the group EXO in 2012 with MAMA. He is the rapper and dancer of the group. Currently, Lay is not actively involved with EXO’s activities. He is focusing on his solo activities in China. The idol has also dabbled into acting and featured in Chinese projects like Kung Fu Yoga, Empress of the Ming, Crime Crackdown and No More Bets.

f(x)’s Victoria

f(x) was a massive group in the 2000s and early 2010s. Victoria was the singer and dancer of the group. She made her solo debut in 2020 with her studio album. Victoria has also featured as an actress in projects like My Sassy Girl, My Best Friend’s Wedding and Wished. f(x) made their debut in 2009 with the track La Cha Ta. In 2016, the members carried on with their solo careers.

Kep1er’s XiaoTing

Girls Plaanet 999 is a 2021 K-pop reality survival show through which the girl group Kep1er was formed. The group made its debut in January 2022 with its first EP, First Impact, and the main track, Wa Da Da.

More popular Chinese K-pop idols

Dreamcatcher’s HanDong

NCT’s Hendery

VAV’s Jacob

NCT’s Kun

ZEROBASEONE’s Ricky

NCT’s WinWin

NCT’s XiaoJun

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao

EVERGLOW’s YiRen

TWS’ Hanjin

PENTAGON’s Yanan

Conclusion

Chinese K-pop idols have made a remarkable impact on the industry, standing out with their unique talents and individuality. These idols contribute significantly to K-pop's growing global appeal, while also inspiring aspiring performers worldwide with their dedication and perseverance. Their journeys, marked by resilience and hard work, motivate fans to pursue their own dreams. As their influence continues to rise, the future of K-pop promises to be more diverse and inclusive, welcoming new cultural perspectives and artistic talents.

