Taxi Driver’s Lee Je Hoon, Doctor Cha's Uhm Jung Hwa, Dr. Romantic 3’s Ahn Hyo Seop top actor brand value list

Lee Je Hoon, Uhm Jung Hwa, and Ahn Hyo Seop were named the top three drama actors for May, according to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute on May 5. The institute analyzed data from April 5 to May 5 for 50 actors and actresses who appeared in TV drama series. The results were determined after evaluating factors such as consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more.

Lee Je Hoon and Uhm Jung Hwa reigns supreme

Lee Je Hoon, who played Kim Do Gi in SBS's Taxi Driver 2, topped the brand value rankings for drama actors with 5,232,935 points, according to the analysis. Uhm Jung Hwa, who played Cha Jung Sook in JTBC's Dr. Cha, came in second with 2,919,343 points.

Ahn Hyo Seop is third on the list

Ahn Hyo Seop, who played Seo Woo Jin in SBS's Dr. Romantic 3, ranked third with 2,551,863 points. The rankings were based on data analysis of 50 drama actors and actresses who appeared in TV dramas, taking into account factors such as consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community activity, among others, from April 5 to May 5.

Other actors on the list

Here are the top 30 TV drama actors/actresses in terms of brand value rankings for May: Lee Je Hoon, Uhm Jung Hwa, Ahn Hyo Seop, Han Suk Kyu, Pyo Ye Jin, Cha Joo Young, Woo Do Hwan, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo In Na, Lee Sung Kyung, Jang Na Ra, Shin Jae Ha, Min Woo Hyuk, Shin Ye Eun, Ahn Jae Hyun, Baek Jin Hee, Kim Byung Chul, Lee Si Woo, Jang Dong Yoon, Myung Se Bin, Seol In Ah, Kim Seo Hyung, Jang Hyuk, Lee Chae Young, Kim Ji Yeon, Kim Jae Won, Choi Yoon Young, Lee Joo Woo, Kim Min Jae, and Choo Young Woo.

The rankings also revealed the top drama actors in terms of positive-negative assessments, participation, media, communication, and community indices. Lee Je Hoon, Uhm Jung Hwa, and Ahn Hyo Seop ranked high in all categories, indicating their popularity and influence among the public.

Lee Je Hoon's Taxi Driver has been receiving critical acclaim and high ratings for its gripping plot and strong performances. Uhm Jung Hwa's Doctor Cha also gained attention for its unique storyline and intense scenes. Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop is set to star in the upcoming drama A Time Called You. The drama actor brand value rankings reflect the public's interest and engagement in Korean dramas and actors. It also serves as a gauge of an actor's influence and popularity in the entertainment industry.

With the increasing global popularity of Korean dramas, the competition among actors is becoming more intense. Fans can expect to see more outstanding performances and captivating dramas from these top actors in the future.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO’s Kai to hold free fan meeting before military enlistment; Where to watch online?