Ailee emotionally addresses finacé Choi Si Hun's unemployment rumors ahead of marriage: 'It's upsetting...'

Singer Ailee and her to-be-husband Choi Si Hun are set to tie the knot in a few days. Ahead of that, several rumors surrounding the couple have been making rounds, including Choi Si Hyun's character and financial status. On April 15, the lovebirds appeared on tvN STORY’s Kim Chang Ok Show 3, where the artist addressed the rumours, offering insight into her finacé's profession and income source, as reported by K-media outlet insight.

While refuting speculations about Choi Si Hun being unemployed, Ailee almost broke down in tears. She shared that she came across various rumors that the Single's Inferno star was “living off her money” and that he was “unemployed", which really bothered her. Talking of his income source, she said he revealed that he worked multiple jobs. Addressing him affectionately as "My husband", she stated that he "He not only works as an influencer but also finds jobs and works at a company. Although he works hard, people think he lives off of me."

Ailee also emotionally talked about the "negative comments" that kept popping up, lamenting on how "upsetting" it was to read them, "but there’s nothing I can do to help." Her emotional comments might have resonated with a lot of celebrities who became victims of similar harsh criticisms after revealing their real life partners. Ailee also mentioned feeling bad for being the cause for Choi Si Hun receiving such hate.

Overcome with emotion, she shared her feelings, saying, "It felt like all the hard work I’d done for years was for nothing. If he hadn’t met me, he could have lived without caring about other people’s thoughts." With a trembling voice, she apologized for the unwanted situation he was going through and also expressed gratitude for being the love of his life. The K-pop soloist said, "I am so sorry and thankful that he chose me despite that (the malicious comments)." The duo is reportedly already engaged and is set to get married on April 20.

Following Ailee's tearful statements, host Kim Chang Ok offered words of comfort, saying, "Have people actually said those things to you in person? No? They are sounds that will disappear like the morning fog. Most of the words are illusions.”

