10 Best Horror Anime of All Time: From Death Note to Perfect Blue

Horror anime have a unique ability to get under your skin, sending shivers down your spine and increasing your heart rate. From psychological thrillers to monsters and demons, these anime create tales that are unforgettable and spine-chilling. If you are wondering which are the best ones in the genre then you are exactly in the right place.

Below is a well-curated list of the 10 best horror anime of all time, each with its own spooky flair and jumpscare moments. So, grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and dive into the world of terror with these 10 best horror anime of all time.

10 best horror anime to watch:

1. Death Note

Death Note is the kind of anime that grips you from the first episode and keeps you on the edge of your seat till the last. It's a psychological horror story that follows Light Yagami, a high school student who finds a notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written in it.

It is a thrilling journey, where the tension is high, and the protagonists’ ethical codes will make you question who is right and who is wrong. Each episode is a suspenseful countdown, and by the end, it will leave you contemplating the evil in human nature.

2. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul is a haunting exploration of identity, humanity, and survival. It follows Kaneki, a shy college student who gets attacked by a ghoul, a creature that feeds on human flesh. Following the attack, he ends up becoming half-ghoul.

Unlike the other horror series, Tokyo Ghoul’s horror lies in Kaneki’s internal struggle and the gruesome reality of living as a monster in a world full of humans. The combination of horror along with the themes of existential terror makes this film a must-watch.

3. Perfect Blue

Perfect Blue is a psychological thriller that dives into the life of Mima Kirigoe, a pop idol who decides to become an actress. However, things take a turn for the worse when she begins to lose her grip on reality and falls on the brink of insanity. The lines between her roles and her true self blur, leading to a series of terrifying events.

This anime masterfully depicts the concept of personal identity and the pressures of fame, leaving you questioning what's real and what's not long after the credits roll.

4. Another

High school can be quite scary, but Another takes it to a whole new level. When Kouichi Sakakibara arrives at Yomiyama North Middle School, he quickly realizes that his new class harbors a dark secret. The students and teachers act as if one of their classmates, Mei Misaki, doesn’t exist. As Kouichi digs deeper, he uncovers a series of gruesome deaths linked to a curse.

Another combines a chilling atmosphere with a mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the shocking conclusion.

5. Boogiepop Phantom

Boogiepop Phantom is an anthology horror anime that intertwines multiple stories to create a haunting tale. The story revolves around an urban legend about Boogiepop, a shinigami who takes away girls before they suffer.

Though the episodes and storytelling are fragmented, it adds to the eerie and unique quality of the series. Each episode reveals a new mystery, exposing the hidden darkness that resides in the human mind.

6. Parasyte

Parasyte is an anime that combines body horror with sci-fi and explores themes of symbiosis and survival. Set in a Dystopian world where alien parasites invade Earth and take over human hosts by burrowing into their brains. Amidst this high school student, Shinichi Izumi’s life takes a turn when a parasite accidentally merges with his right hand instead of his brain. As he and his parasite partner, Migi, navigate this new reality, they fight against other parasites and question what it means to be human.

The blend of horror, action, and philosophical elements makes Parasyte a must-watch within the genre.

7. Devilman: Crybaby

A modern reimagining of the classic ‘Devilman’ series, Devilman:Crybaby follows Akira Fudo, who merges with a demon, becoming Devilman, a being with the powers of a demon but the heart of a human.

The series perfectly delves into themes of love, loss, and the darkness within humanity. The uniqueness of the animation combined with a gripping storyline makes Devilman Crybaby an enthralling experience.

8. Hellsing

Hellsing follows the story of Alucard, a powerful vampire employed by the Hellsing Organization to protect England from vampires and undead creatures.

This anime is a biting, suspenseful, and gory gothic horror that will keep you on the edge of your seat till the end. With its intense action scenes, spooky atmosphere, and unforgettable characters, Hellsing is a must-watch for fans of vampire lore and horror.

9. Higurashi: When They Cry

Higurashi When They Cry starts off innocently enough, with a group of friends in a small rural village. However, soon the show takes a dark turn. As the story progresses, it reveals a series of gruesome murders and a time loop that traps the characters in an endless cycle of violence.

Thrilling, suspenseful, and mysterious, this anime is a masterclass in psychological horror. The shift from light-hearted to horrifying is jarring, making the moments of horror even more impactful.

10. Mieruko-chan

Mieruko-chan skilfully blends horror with comedy. It follows Miko Yotsuya, who has an unfortunate ability to see horrifying spirits that no one else can. Instead of freaking out, she tries to live her life as normally as possible, ignoring the ghosts and ghouls around her.

The balance between humor and horror is perfectly executed, making Mieruko-chan both a terrifying and surprisingly heartwarming watch.

These ten horror anime series offer a diverse range of horror experiences, from psychological thrillers to supernatural encounters. Each one has its own unique flair, ensuring that there's something for every horror fan. So, next time when you're in the mood for a good scare, give one of these anime a try.