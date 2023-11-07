15 Most memorable Attack on Titan quotes by Eren Yeager that shaped his character

As Attack on Titan reaches its epic conclusion, we can't help but reflect on the profound and impactful quotes that have shaped the series. From Eren Yeager's unyielding determination to the complex themes of freedom, sacrifice, and the human condition, these quotes have left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans.

Let's dive into 15 of the best quotes from the series, and remember the moments that made Attack on Titan an unforgettable journey.

1. "How could anything be more important than keeping humanity from being wiped out?" - Eren Yeager

This quote comes out in the anime when Eren expresses his determination to save humanity from the Titans after witnessing the destruction of his district in Season 1, Episode 2.

2. "How can you call yourself a soldier?" - Eren Yeager

Much like the first one, this quote also comes from the first season. Here, Eren challenges Jean's motivation and willingness to join the Military Police instead of fighting Titans in Season 1, Episode 4.

3. "I have to be the one to do this! I've got to settle this!" - Eren Yeager

Eren's frustration and determination to fight back against the Titans reach their peak in Season 2, Episode 12. And this was when he mentions hat they are the only ones who can take matters into their own hands.

4. "Nothing changed! You haven't changed one bit, damn it! You're still as useless as you ever were! Nothing changed!" - Eren Yeager

In the same episode, Eren said the same lines, realizing that nothing would ever change even if they take the strongest of the steps. Eren's emotional outburst towards Armin during a critical moment in Season 2, Episode 12.

5. "I am free. Whatever I do. Whatever I choose. I do it out of my own free will." - Eren Yeager

This quote was a certain turning point in the character of Eren. And after realizing his powers, Eren reflects on his sense of freedom and control over his actions in Season 4, Episode 14.

6. "Keep moving forward. Even if you die. Even after you die. And after all, this whole ugly story... started with you." - Eren Yeager

Knowing that world order and peace would be achieved only if everyone fought to the last of their breaths, Eren decided to say this to the people he considered fighters. Here, Eren emphasizes the importance of perseverance and moving forward in Season 4, Episode 3.

Advertisement

7. "I don’t have time to worry if it’s right or wrong, you can’t hope for a horror story with a happy ending!" - Eren Yeager

This quote comes from the vault of the anime. In the first episode itself, the protagonist knew about the reality of the world around him. And so, Eren's resolve to capture Annie and save humanity takes precedence in Season 1, Episode 24.

8. "At the very least... let it end at your hand. Historia... eat me... and save humanity. It’s all... up to you." - Eren Yeager

This quote came at the time when Eren was addressing Historia. This was the protagonist's plea to Historia in Season 3, Episode 7, when he believes his father's actions were villainous.

9. "I’ll wrap it around you again... as many times as you want. Now and forever. That’s a promise!" - Eren Yeager

As seen in the finale of the series, the character arcs of Eren and Mikasa took many turns throughout the series. And this expression came in the series when Eren's promises to Mikasa that he will be there for here right before his pivotal transformation in Season 2, Episode 12.

10. "We’re born free. All of us. Free. Some don’t believe it, some try to take it away. To hell with them!" - Eren Yeager

This is the extension of the speech that Eren gave in the first season. He knew that living in constant fear was something that he did not believe in. Thus, Eren's declaration of freedom and his determination to fight for it was evident through his speech in Season 1, Episode 1.

11. "You’ll never know. If you’re not the one who’s continuing to take that path... unless you keep moving forward." - Eren Yeager

Even though the character arc and choices made by the protagonist of Attack on Titan were questionable, what was certain was that Eren knew what he was doing. This quote comes from Eren's speech about the importance of continuing to pursue one's beliefs, emphasizing the value of the path taken in Season 4, Episode 3.

12. "If someone is willing to take my freedom... I won’t hesitate to take theirs." - Eren Yeager

Advertisement

This is a character defining moment for Eren where we know that he was willing to play the quid pro quo game knowing the consequences all too well. Eren's stark declaration of his priorities and determination to protect his freedom in Season 4, Episode 20.

13. "Ever since I was a kid... Mikasa. I’ve always hated you." - Eren Yeager

No matter where the two characters ended their arc in the series finale, Eren made it very clear that he had reasons not to be like Mikasa right from the beginning. Thus, Eren's shocking statement to Mikasa as he severs past ties and shifts his allegiances in Season 4, Episode 14.

14. "You were ignorant children. And all of that was beaten into you by ignorant adults... What could you have done to fight back against that?" - Eren Yeager

Believing that people did not fight for what they deserved, the Attack on Titan protagonist confronted Reiner about being ignorant all his life. Eren confronts Reiner about the manipulative power of propaganda and the circumstances that shaped them in Season 4, Episode 5.

15. "So if we kill the enemy, the one waiting for us on the other side, will we... finally be free?" - Eren Yeager

As naive as it sounds, this was exactly what Eren had decided to do when he set out to fight the odds in Attack on Titan. Eren's contemplation of freedom and the enigmatic future in Season 3, Episode 22 is shown this these words.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 8 Most Shocking Plot-Twists in Attack on Titan that no one saw coming