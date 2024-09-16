Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Masachika Kuze fell for Yuki's scheme in the last episode, costing Alya during the PA broadcast in the last episode. He vowed to defeat her at the closing ceremony, and now, fans are looking forward to the season finale of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, which will reveal the results of the student council elections.

Don’t miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out when the episode hits screens, where to watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode as well.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12: Release date and where to stream

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12 is set to air on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other Japanese networks. Note that the release time may vary depending on your location and time zone.

International viewers, including those in India, the USA, the Middle East, Oceania, Europe, and Africa, can watch Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12 on Crunchyroll. Additionally, Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel will provide streaming options for fans in Southeast Asian countries such as Myanmar, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Brunei, Singapore, and more.

Expected plot in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12

According to the anime’s official website, Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12 will be titled ‘Facing Forward.’ In the final episode, fans can expect to see Alya, embarrassed by her prior defeat to Yuki during the PA broadcast, preparing for a pivotal speech during the school’s closing ceremony.

This speech is crucial, as it serves as an unofficial candidate address for the student council president election. Masachika will also be seen providing Alya with a secret strategy to boost her confidence. On the day of the ceremony, Yuki and Ayano will deliver impressive speeches.

Alya will then step up to give her address, determined to prove herself capable of becoming the next student council president. With Masachika's support and the backing of Taniyama and Nonoa, Alya faces her biggest challenge yet in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 12.

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11 recap

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11 is titled ‘An Unexpected Curtain-Raiser.’ Masachika Kuze falls ill after an emotional encounter with his estranged mother during the parent-teacher meetings.

A flashback also reveals a painful memory of his mother dismissing his efforts to impress her with his piano skills. While he is recovering at home, Alya visits him, having learned of his condition from Yuki. She brings medicine from Yuki, later cooksing porridge and borscht for him as well.

Masachika, still groggy from the medicine, later finds Ayano has also arrived to take care of him. The next day, Masachika realizes Yuki gave him medicine that made him drowsy on purpose in Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11 and suspects her involvement in a scheme.

He rushes to school, where he overhears students gossiping about how Yuki overshadowed Alya in the elections. Alya, disheartened, apologizes to Masachika for her perceived failure. Yuki had caught Alya off-guard with an emotional story during a PA broadcast, leaving her unable to answer an important question.

Masachika reassures Alya, and Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings In Russian Episode 11 ends as he begins to formulate a new plan with the support of Taniyama and Nonoa.

