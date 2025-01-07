I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 2: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More
Here's everything you need to know about I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 2, including the release date, expected plot, and more details.
The previous episode introduced the main characters, Akane Sakuramori and Saito Hojo, classmates who despise each other. The two are coerced into marriage by their grandparents, where if Saito refuses, he loses his inheritance, while Akane faces a mysterious threat from Chiyo.
Reluctantly, they agree to marry, and their grandparents promptly arrange a marriage license and house for them, enforcing rules such as sharing a bed. With frequent arguments and a shared desire to keep their marriage a secret at school, they began dealing with the many aspects of their forced relationship.
I'm Getting Married To A Girl I Hate In My Class Episode 2 will continue Saito and Akane's married life, as their mutual dislike hinders cooperation. Saito confides in his cousin Itosei, who has discovered their secret, while Akane seeks advice from her friend Himari, unaware of the full situation.
Saito and Akane attempt to discuss cohabitation to improve their rapport, sparking gradual shifts in their relationship. With moments of mutual understanding set to emerge, don't miss Episode 2 as it comes out to see the two steadily reduce their animosity.
I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class Episode 2 is set to premiere on Friday, January 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other affiliated networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website.
After its airing, the episode will be accessible to international audiences on streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Aniplus Asia, and others, with English subtitles provided.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.