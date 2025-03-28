One Piece Chapter 1144 Spoilers: Giant Warrior Pirates Team Up With Gaban As New Iron Giant Is Revealed; DEETS

As per the One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Warrior Time.’ The cover story follows Yamato and Tama defeating Who’s Who’s gang, rescuing Minamoto the Carpenter and the kidnapped girls. Yamato also recovers Yasuie’s sword.

The chapter then begins with Franky and Ripley arriving at a structure built from the remains of a massive Ancient Giant Robot. The top of the building resembles the robot’s head, and plants grow around it. Ripley reveals that the robot is over 3,000 years old.

Inside, Lilith and Bonney welcome Franky, with Bonney commenting on how impressive the interior is. Franky, fascinated, expresses his excitement over the discovery in the One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers. Meanwhile, in the forest, giants struggle against a powerful Dragr monster.

Brook jokes that it resembles a giant version of himself. However, despite their strength, the giants refuse help from the Straw Hat Pirates and Colon, considering them guests. Nami informs Jarul about intruders at Aurust Castle, leading him to order the entire country to be warned.

Jinbe suggests that the strange events happening must be due to Devil Fruit abilities, while Brook speculates that there may be more than two intruders. Colon, determined to help, sneaks off with a small boat in the One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers, bringing Jinbe, Nami, Usopp, and Brook along.

Declaring himself captain, he sets sail with his new crew. At the God’s Knights' table, Gunko listens to music through headphones labeled ‘TD,’ seemingly ignoring the announcement about intruders. Sommers mocks her, but she insists it’s just a personal preference.

When asked about her favorite song, she responds, ‘New World.’ Sommers laughs, questioning if she dislikes the current world, while Killingham reminds him not to judge personal tastes in the One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers. At Walrus School, Saul positions himself in front of the sleepwalking children.

He uses shields to block the invisible thorns surrounding them. Robin and Chopper encourage him as he tries to stop the children from heading into the flames. However, when one girl touches a shield, another child collides with her, causing both to be pierced by the thorns and scream in pain.

Shocked, Saul attempts a new strategy, using a rope to pull children away, but a Fenrir monster suddenly attacks him, revealing that the monsters are actively guarding the children in the One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers. Back in the forest, the giants barely manage to take down the Dragr monster.

However, more creatures quickly appear, overwhelming them again. Just as the situation worsens, the Giant Warrior Pirates arrive on the flying Great Eirik ship. Dorry and Brogy unleash their devastating Hakoku Sovereignty attack, destroying three monsters in a single blow.

To everyone’s surprise, Scopper Gaban stands alongside the Giant Warrior Pirates, wielding an axe in one hand and a bottle of sake in the other. The giants recognize him as the legendary "left hand of the Pirate King."

As Brogy and Dorry announce they’ve sobered up for battle, they leave the task of saving the children to the giants while they take on the monsters. The One Piece Chapter 1144 spoilers end with Gaban smiling confidently, ready to fight. The next chapter will feature a Weekly Shonen Jump cover and a color spread, with no break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.