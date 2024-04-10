That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 2: Release Date, Streaming Details, And More

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is finally here, and Rimuru has once again got his hands full. Now that the war against Falmuth is almost over, Rimuru faces the reappearance of the Western Holy Church in his lands, as well as the Saint, Hinata Sakaguchi, whom he previously fought and ran away from.

With Veldora and Octagram backing him up, will Rimuru be able to continue protecting his friends and loved ones from the monster-hating church? Fans can find out what happens next in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 2, so keep reading to discover the upcoming episode’s release date, where to stream it, the expected plot, and more.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 2: release date and streaming details

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 2 is set to release on Friday, April 12th, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. For viewers outside of Japan, the episode will debut around 3:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am PT / and 11:00 am ET.

In Japan, the third season will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS NTV, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and KBS Kyoto. Viewers around the globe can catch it on Crunchyroll. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 2 will be available in Japanese with English subtitles, while dubbed versions may be released at a later date.

Expected plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 2

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 2 will be titled The Saint’s Intentions, and will likely begin with the intense discussions in Falmuth grapples as they deal with Diablo's ultimatum. With the restored King now able to provide firsthand accounts of the Jura Tempest Federation, Falmuth must carefully consider its options. As Diablo pointed out, without an army, continuing the war is futile, leaving alliance and restitution as the only viable paths forward.

Furthermore, as the title suggests, the return of the leader of the Ten Great Saints of the Western Holy Church, Hinata Sakaguchi, is also likely. Having previously crossed paths with Rimuru, Hinata's reappearance suggests a new confrontation. Learning of Rimuru's continued existence, Hinata will likely convene with her fellow Saints to address Veldora's reappearance as well as strategize against this new Demon Lord.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Episode 1 recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Episode 1 is titled Reparations. Rimuru finds himself still at Walpurgis, where he's busy analyzing recipes with Raphael to use them later and preventing Milim from indulging in alcohol.

Eventually, Rimuru joyfully returns to the Jura Tempest Federation, where Diablo congratulates him on joining Octagram. In a meeting with Veldora, Shion, and others, Diablo reveals that Veldora spilled the beans about Walpurgis to him in exchange for three matcha puddings. Rimuru bans Veldora from pudding temporarily, much to his dismay.

Diablo then narrates his task, leading to a flashback. He accompanies the survivors of the Kingdom of Falmuth's army back home, including the current king. Along the journey, Diablo fixes Razen and the Western Holy Church’s Archbishop’s bodies, and has them swear their allegiance to him.

The king also swears to cooperate with Diablo. When reaching the throne room of Falmuth, the nobles are flabbergasted as to what to do about the king’s current state. Razen, Archbishop Reyhiem, and Youm cook up a story about Rimuru saving them from Veldora after their army was annihilated, and suggest peace terms with the Jura Tempest Federation.

However, the nobles resist, and Razen swiftly freezes the noble who insults Rimuru before Diablo can react. Diablo then goes to the king's side and administers a full healing potion from the Jura Tempest Federation, restoring the king to health. The nobles are left in awe and fear at the healing power displayed.

Diablo delivers a message from Rimuru, giving them an ultimatum: abdicate the throne and pay reparations, become a vassal state of the Jura Tempest Federation, or face destruction in war. He gives them a week to decide, firmly establishing the deadline despite their protests.

In the present, Rimuru discusses the ultimatum's outcome with Diablo, concluding that they will probably opt for the first choice and assign the abdicated king to handle negotiations. Meanwhile, Rimuru sympathizes with Veldora, who is still sulking and cheers him up by offering a pudding, which greatly pleases Veldora. The first episode of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime concludes with Rimuru entrusting the Falmuth situation to Diablo while Veldora happily devours the pudding.

