Sakamoto Days Episode 9: Sakamoto Vs. Kashima Continues; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Sakamoto Days Episode 9 will see Sakamoto go all out against Kashima, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, what to expect and other details here.
In ‘Sakamoto’s Vs. The Lab,’ Heisuke notices Aoi’s unease and sends Piisuke to locate Sakamoto. At the Lab, Horiguchi recovers and resumes his fight with Sakamoto and Shin. Meanwhile, Asakura tells Lu about Shin’s past, revealing he accidentally drank a chemical that granted him psychic abilities.
Asakura had later attempted to cure him, but Shin, feeling rejected, had left the Lab. In the present, Asakura escapes with Lu, while Sakamoto and Shin defeat Horiguchi. Separated by a pit trap, Sakamoto faces Kashima, while Heisuke assists Shin against Seba.
Shin, separated from Sakamoto, will continue fighting Seba in the Lab’s underground levels in Sakamoto Days Episode 9. Though struggling against his opponent’s invisibility, he will team up with Heisuke, whose sniping skills help counter Seba’s advantage.
Meanwhile, Sakamoto will battle against Kashima, who is revealed to be nearly indestructible due to extensive body modifications. As the Lab begins to collapse, Shishiba and Osaragi will press forward, leaving Sakamoto to handle Kashima alone. Sakamoto be seen unleashing his full strength to combat Kashima’s overwhelming durability.
Titled ‘All Aboard,’ Sakamoto Days Episode 9 will be released on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11 pm JST. While international fans can watch the episode on this date, the exact release time will vary depending on their region.
In Japan, it will air on multiple networks, including Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting. Additionally, BS TV Tokyo will broadcast it on March 10, 2025, at midnight JST.
International viewers can stream the English-subtitled version of Sakamoto Days Episode 9 on Netflix, and Japan-based fans can access it on ABEMA. Availability may vary by region.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.