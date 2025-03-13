Sakamoto Days Episode 10: Sakamoto Family Visits The Bathhouse; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Sakamoto Days Episode 10 will see the Sakamoto Store group make a trip to the public bathhouse, where things are not as safe as they seem. Find out more about the release details here.
In ‘All Aboard,’ Seba ambushes and wounds Heisuke. Using his final bullet, Heisuke activates a fire sprinkler, allowing Shin to pinpoint and defeat Seba. Meanwhile, Sakamoto overpowers Kashima, but the Lab’s self-destruct sequence is triggered.
Shin and Heisuke reunite with Lu and Asakura, who apologizes to Shin. Shin then locates and evacuates all remaining scientists. Shishiba and Osaragi retrieve surveillance footage of Slur, while Shin encounters Slur directly. Afterward, Asakura expresses gratitude, and Sakamoto’s group returns home.
Sakamoto Days Episode 10 will see Sakamoto and his family visit a neighborhood bathhouse to relax after the intense battle. However, the location will prove to be more dangerous than expected, as the receptionist happens to recognise Sakamoto.
During their time there, the Sakamoto Store group will have an unfamiliar man approach them. He will be seen addressing Lu as “Ojou,” a formal greeting meaning ‘young lady.’ This hints at the man’s possible connection to her past in the mafia.
Titled ‘Bathhouse Mode,’ Sakamoto Days Episode 10 is set to release on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11 pm JST. International fans can watch it on the same day, though the release time may differ by region. In Japan, it will air across various networks, including Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouichi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting.
BS TV Tokyo will also broadcast Sakamoto Days Episode 10 on March 17, 2025, at midnight JST. The English-subtitled version will be available on Netflix, while viewers in Japan can access it via ABEMA. Availability may differ by location.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.