Sakamoto Days Episode 8 To Reveal How Shin Got His Powers; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Sakamoto Days Episode 8 will explain how Shin became a telepath as the Order members make an appearance. Don’t miss it; get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Sakamoto Days episode, ‘Jurassic Bastard,’ saw Sakamoto and Aoi attend Hana’s school event. Meanwhile, Shin and Lu argued, leading Shin to leave. Scientists mistake Lu for Shin and abduct her, intending to return him to the lab that gave him clairvoyance.
Sakamoto and Shin pursue them but are blocked by Seba, an invisible hitman. At the Okutabi Science Museum, Shin recalls his past there. Inside, they defeat assassin Mad Horiguchi and learn Kashima’s group controls the Lab. Meanwhile, Lu meets imprisoned director Asakura, who devises an escape plan.
Sakamoto Days, Episode 8, will resolve the confrontation between Sakamoto, Shin, and Horiguchi. As the episode provides updates on Lu and Asakura’s escape, more about Shin’s past will be explored in more detail. This will include how he obtained his clairvoyance.
Meanwhile, Order members Shishiba and Osaragi will play a greater role in the episode as they investigate the lab. This investigation is likely related to a key character named ‘Slur,’ also known as ‘X.’
Titled ‘Sakamoto's vs. The Lab,’ Sakamoto Days Episode 8 is set to air on March 1, 2025, at 11 pm JST. While time zone differences may vary, fans worldwide will be able to access it on the same day. In Japan, the episode will be available on Tokyo TV, Osaka TV, Setouchi TV, Aichi TV, Hokkaido TV, and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting.
BS TV Tokyo will air Sakamoto Days Episode 8 on March 3, 2025, at 12 am JST. International viewers can stream it on Netflix, with ABEMA also offering streaming in Japan. Availability on streaming platforms may vary by region.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.