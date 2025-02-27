BLACKPINK's Lisa and team LLOUD are 'disappointed' about Alter Ego album leak; plan 'appropriate action'

BLACKPINK member Lisa is gearing up for her debut solo full-length album, Alter Ego, which is scheduled to drop tomorrow, on February 28 through her agency, LLOUD and RCA Records. Before that, she went live on social media to spoil two of the album's tracks, Rapunzel and Lifestyle with great excitement. However, her face dropped as fans revealed that it was already leaked. On February 27, LLOUD issued an official statement, revealing their stance in the matter.

Lisa's entertainment label posted a notice on their Instagram story that read, "We are incredibly disappointed about the leaks." In the statement, they outlined the steps they will take against those responsible for the spoiler leak. Emphasizing their commitment to the matter, they stated that they are "taking this very seriously here at LLOUD." It is disheartening for them when they "have been working extremely hard" and were excited to finally share Alter Ego album with the fans.

They revealed being in discussions with American label RCA Records regarding the matter. LLOUD mentioned working "swiftly and diligently" with RCA to ensure undertaking of "appropriate action." RCA is the American record label partnering with Lisa for the release of her upcoming album. Even though they are collaborating, Lisa will retain full ownership of her recordings. Lisa's management agency also thanked the fans who brought the issue to her notice during the live. Lisa was visibly stunned and upset on hearing that her album got spoiled by an anonymous identity, as she exclaimed, "Really? What?"

It undermines her months of tireless work behind the project. However, she and LLOUD are hopeful that the fans will like the musical offering as much as they were supposed to if the incident did not take place. Regarding that, the agency wrote, "We want everyone to enjoy the album, visuals and world of Alter Ego that we've worked so hard to create for you all when it is officially released everywhere on Friday." The album features five alter egos, each with their own character traits and style. The alter egos are Roxi, Kiki, Vixi, Sunni, and Speedi.