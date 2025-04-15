Akaal India Box Office Day 6: Gippy Grewal's period drama fails to lure audience; adds mere Rs 40 lakh on Tuesday

Akaal, starring and directed by Gippy Grewal himself, continues to struggle at the box office. The epic historical drama, set in the 1840s, is gearing up for an unfortunate end as the movie has failed to show any signs of growth. It met with a negative word-of-mouth, which hampered its business to a major extent.

Akaal adds Rs 40 lakh to the tally on Day 6

Released in Punjabi and Hindi dubbed audios on April 10, the Gippy Grewal starrer opened with Rs 80 lakh on its opening day. The movie further added Rs 55 lakh on Day 2, followed by Rs 75 lakh on Day 3 and Rs 90 lakh on Day 4. The movie closed its extended opening weekend at Rs 3 crore only.

The film also collected Rs 40 lakh on Day 5 on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. According to estimates, the epic drama remained flat on Day 6 and added another Rs 40 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 3.80 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Akaal's day-wise India net box office collection so far:

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 80 lakh Day 2 Rs 55 lakh Day 3 Rs 75 crore Day 4 Rs 90 lakh Day 5 Rs 40 lakh Day 6 Rs 40 lakh (est.) Total Rs 3.80 crore

Akaal is in cinemas now

