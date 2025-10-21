Naga Vamsi slams audiences: 'If Lokah was a straight Telugu movie, no one would watch it'

Producer Naga Vamsi recently criticized the audience for their lack of appreciation for Telugu cinema. In an interview ahead of the release of Ravi Teja's Mass Jathara, the filmmaker commented that if Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra had been made as a direct Telugu film, it likely wouldn't have received the same recognition.

Speaking in an interview alongside Ravi Teja, Naga Vamsi remarked that if Lokah had been released as a straight Telugu movie, it wouldn't have been appreciated. The producer said, “If Lokah were a straight Telugu movie, people would've said it lagged or didn't match the expected scale. I'll change my name if that didn't happen.”

He continued, “People would've picked it apart, saying it dragged in places. No one would’ve watched it. What I feel is that the Telugu audience is always on edge, and I honestly don't know what to expect anymore.” (Loosely translated from Telugu).

About Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a Malayalam-language superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles. Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the movie serves as the first installment in a planned five-part cinematic universe.

The story follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Karnataka under orders from Moothon, the leader of a secretive organization. While living a life of quiet seclusion, she crosses paths with Sunny and his friends, forming a platonic bond.

However, her life takes a dark turn when she becomes entangled in the operations of a dangerous organ trade syndicate, forcing her to reveal her true identity.

The movie explores the mystery of Chandra's origins and how they influence the future of the larger cinematic universe.

In addition to the main cast, the film features Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salim Kumar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Jain Andrews, Shivajith Padmanabhan, and Nishanth Sagar in key roles.

Notably, stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Sunny Wayne, and Mammootty (voice cameo) also make special appearances.

The filmmakers recently confirmed that the next installment in the Lokah franchise will focus on Tovino Thomas's character, Chaathan, taking center stage as the lead.

