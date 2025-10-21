'I and Jr NTR trusted YRF completely, but it backfired': Naga Vamsi on War 2's box office debacle

Telugu film producer and distributor Naga Vamsi finally broke the silence on War 2's dismal box office performance. During a promotional interview for his upcoming venture, Mass Jathara starring Ravi Teja, the producer admitted that he made a big mistake, trusting YRF honcho Aditya Chopra blindly.

In a conversation with Gulte, Naga Vamsi was quizzed on how War 2 misfired. To which he stated, "Everyone makes mistakes, and the same happened with War 2. NTR garu and I trusted Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films. It didn't work out, and I became the target after the film's failure.”

He further added, “Aditya Chopra is one of the biggest producers in the country, and we believed in his vision, but War 2 ended up being a misfire.”

Naga Vamsi concluded by highlighting how much he was trolled for the movie, which he hadn't even produced. “I was trolled heavily, and I had to bear the brunt of it. The only silver lining is that I was trolled for a film I didn't even produce," concluded Vamsi.

For the unversed, Naga Vamsi distributed War 2 in the Telugu markets. He bought the Telugu distribution rights for a hefty amount. During the pre-release event of War 2, he appealed to fans to flock to the cinemas and make the opening day figure of the Telugu version a little over than its original version. His appeal couldn't stand a chance, and the movie fell flat in the opening weekend.

While the Hindi version went on to gain some traction for a couple of weeks, the Telugu version turned out to be a nightmare. For the record, the Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer wrapped its entire theatrical run at Rs. 360 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Out of the total figure, Rs. 214 crore came from the Hindi markets, while the Telugu dubbed version was able to contribute just Rs. 63 crore gross.

