Fact Check: Is Allu Sirish’s GF Nayanika keeping her face hidden in family's Diwali pictures?

Allu Arjun's brother and popular Telugu actor Allu Sirish recently announced his engagement date via an official social media post. As the actor is set to hold his engagement ceremony on October 31, 2025, he spent Diwali with his family and girlfriend Nayanika.

However, fans noticed that Nayanika's face was cropped out of the Diwali post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy, sparking curiosity and questions about why her identity was kept hidden.

Is Allu Sirish’s girlfriend Nayanika keeping her identity private?

In the post shared by Allu Arjun's wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, Nayanika's face was cropped out of the photo. However, the uncropped version was later shared by several media outlets, revealing the face of the Allu family's soon-to-be daughter-in-law.

For those unaware, Allu Sirish had earlier announced his engagement on social media. He shared that he felt blessed to announce his engagement on the birth anniversary of his late grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah.

The actor expressed gratitude for being able to reveal the special news on a meaningful day. He also mentioned that his late grandmother, who had recently passed away, always wished to see him married.

See Allu Sirish’s post here:

Who Is Nayanika?

Nayanika hails from an affluent family based in Hyderabad and is reportedly part of a family business venture.

The couple is said to have fallen in love some time ago and is now preparing to make their relationship official. The engagement ceremony will reportedly take place at his home, though more details are still awaited.

Allu Sirish’s work front

Allu Sirish was last seen in the 2024 fantasy action film Buddy, directed by Sam Anton in his Telugu cinema debut.

The film follows Pallavi, an air traffic control officer who falls into a coma after a major accident. As doctors plan to harvest her organs in Hong Kong, her soul mysteriously moves into a teddy bear. The bear ends up in the home of Aditya Ram, a pilot who shares a past with Pallavi.

In addition to Sirish, the film also starred Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh, Ajmal Ameer, Ali, Mukesh Rishi, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Ravi Prakash, and many others in key roles.

