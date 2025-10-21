PICS: Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati and Sreeleela look joyful as they attend Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s Diwali bash

Nayanthara is currently working on Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Recently, the actress, along with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children, Uyir and Ulag, was spotted celebrating Diwali with the Megastar.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate Diwali with Chiranjeevi

In a series of pictures shared by Vignesh Shivan on social media, the filmmaker and his wife, Nayanthara, were seen celebrating Diwali with Chiranjeevi. The post featured the celebrity couple with their twins, Uyir and Ulag, capturing a heartwarming moment with the Megastar.

In addition to celebrating with Chiranjeevi, the couple was also seen spending time with Rana Daggubati and Sreeleela. Sharing the images, Vignesh noted that they were celebrating Diwali away from their home this year.

He also mentioned that he had initially planned to celebrate the festival following the release of his film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), but due to unforeseen circumstances, the plans changed.

The rest of the photos showed the couple enjoying sweet, romantic moments amid the festive celebrations.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s work front

Nayanthara recently made headlines after the first single, Meesala Pilla, from Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, was released. The upcoming film is touted to be a comedy-drama, with Venkatesh Daggubati reportedly making a cameo appearance.

Looking ahead, she is also playing a co-lead role in Yash's much-anticipated gangster drama Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and more. The film is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

Nayanthara will also appear in a pivotal role in the spy action thriller Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal. The multi-starrer also features Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, and others in key roles.

In addition to these, the Billa actress has several other projects in the pipeline, including Dear Students (co-starring Nivin Pauly), Mookuthi Amman 2, romantic drama Hi and more.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is gearing up for the release of his next flick, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK). Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah, the film is a sci-fi romantic comedy set in a futuristic Chennai.

Originally planned for a Diwali release, the film has now been postponed to December 18, 2025, to avoid a clash with Pradeep Ranganathan's other movie, Dude.

