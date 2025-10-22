Vijay Deverakonda Diwali video goes viral as fans claim Rashmika Mandanna was heard in the background

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated Diwali with his family and friends and shared glimpses of the festive night on social media. The actor posted a few videos from the celebration, showing him and his friends taking pictures as fireworks lit up the sky. However, what caught fans’ attention was a woman’s voice in the background, which many believe belonged to actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Sharing the clips on his Instagram, Vijay wrote, “Happy Diwali to you all - my people :) Diwalii always has been my favouriteee festival. Sending you all big hugs and all my loveee..” Soon after he shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with Diwali wishes and questions about Rashmika’s presence.

Fans believe Rashmika Mandanna was with Vijay

While Rashmika Mandanna was not visible in any of the videos, several fans claimed they heard her voice in the background. One fan commented, “Rashmika’s voice.” Another wrote, “Voice like @rashmika_mandanna.” A user added, “The background voice is @rashmika_mandanna.”

This is not the first time fans have spotted similarities between the two actors’ posts. Over the years, Rashmika has often celebrated Diwali and other festivals with Vijay’s family. Though they usually post pictures separately, fans have noticed matching backgrounds or décor, linking them together.

Rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship have been circulating for years. Recently, reports claimed that the two got engaged in a private ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence. According to sources quoted by the Hindustan Times, the couple is planning a destination wedding in February next year. Both are said to be wrapping up their current film commitments before tying the knot.

However, neither Vijay nor Rashmika has confirmed their engagement or relationship publicly. Despite this, fans continue to connect the dots every time they share festive or travel updates online.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna’s latest film Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, released in theatres on October 21. Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, will next be seen in Rowdy Janardhan alongside Keerthy Suresh. The duo began shooting for the film in October 2025.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Allu Sirish’s GF Nayanika keeping her face hidden in family's Diwali pictures?