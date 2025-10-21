PrabhasHanu Movie Title Teaser Update: Makers of Prabhas starrer to unveil poster on THIS date

Prabhas is set to celebrate his 46th birthday on October 23, 2025. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu, have revealed some much-anticipated updates about the period action venture, directed by Sita Ramam fame Hanu Raghavapudi.

When will the official title of PrabhasHanu be revealed?

In a recent post on social media, the makers of PrabhasHanu announced that the official title poster will be unveiled on October 23, 2025, at 11:07 AM. Ahead of this, a title tease will drop on October 22, 2025, at 11:07 AM.

Sharing the update, the team wrote, “ONE MAN who changed the meaning of a WAR. He is called a ????? #PrabhasHanu DECRYPTION BEGINS TOMORROW. TITLE TEASE - 22.10.25 @ 11.07 AM. TITLE POSTER - 23.10.25 @ 11.07 AM.”

See the post here:

PrabhasHanu, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is touted to be a period action drama set during pre-Independence India. The film is expected to feature the Rebel Star as a British Indian Army officer. Reportedly, the flick is expected to be titled Fauji.

Imanvi, the internet sensation, plays the female lead, while veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada, and Anupam Kher take on pivotal roles. With large-scale action, immersive storytelling, and cutting-edge VFX, the film promises to deliver a visually stunning cinematic experience.

Prabhas’ work front

Prabhas was last seen in the lead role in the sci-fi mythological epic Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The story unfolds in a post-apocalyptic future where Lord Vishnu's tenth and final avatar, Kalki, is prophesied to be born.

As the world suffers under the rule of a tyrannical leader, Yaskin, a band of rebels rises to protect the prophecy and ensure Kalki's birth. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in co-lead roles.

Recently, it was revealed that the makers of Kalki have parted ways with Deepika Padukone. While her replacement has yet to be officially announced, Alia Bhatt is reportedly the top contender.

Looking ahead, Prabhas also has Spirit and Salaar: Part 2 in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: 9 South movies releasing in theaters this week: Vidhrohi to Mathew Thomas’ Nellikkampoyil Night Riders