Kantara (Hindi) Box Office 3rd Tuesday: Rishab Shetty's film collects Rs. 4 crore despite losing screens to Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) is holding well at the box office in its third week. The mythological epic saga added Rs. 4 crore to the tally on its third Tuesday, despite losing major showcasing to this week's new releases, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The subsidized ticket prices also helped the movie, as it recorded a jump of 30 percent over its third Monday. When compared to its previous Tuesday, the drop is roughly around 48 percent.

The total cume of its third week has reached Rs. 19 crore net. With two days more in hand, the movie is expected to wind its third week at Rs. 25 crore net. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 now stands at Rs. 173 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie still stands a chance at crossing the Rs. 200 crore net mark in Hindi; however, it will heavily depend on how it performs in the next five days.

The movie might not have performed like other South Indian breakout sequels such as Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and Pushpa 2, but it still did an impressive job. The Rishab Shetty starrer has surpassed the lifetime Hindi earnings of Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, Mahavatar Narsimha and War 2. It is now the third-highest-grossing film in Hindi, only behind Chhaava and Saiyaara.

Box-Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India:

Day Net Hindi Box Office Week One (8 days) Rs. 101.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 4.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.15 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 3.10 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 4.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 173 cr. (est.)

