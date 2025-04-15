Box Office: A Minecraft Movie earns over USD 150 million worldwide in its second weekend

A Minecraft Movie continued its stellar run, soaring past USD 150 million in its second weekend at the global box office. While weekend actuals in the US came slightly below initial estimates, the numbers remain spectacular. The film earned USD 78.5 million during its second three-day frame in the domestic market, making it the 17th biggest second weekend of all time—just ahead of Avengers: Age of Ultron (USD 77.7 million).

It also ranked as the fourth biggest second weekend ever for April, with a 51.8 percent drop from its opening.

The film’s cumulative domestic total stands at USD 278.9 million in just 12 days—an impressive haul for a family-friendly, PG-rated adventure. Overseas, the film exceeded projections by over USD 4 million, raking in a strong USD 83.8 million on its second weekend. With a relatively modest 44.4 percent drop, A Minecraft Movie has now amassed USD 273.8 million from 74 international markets, bringing its global cume to USD 552.7 million.

This feat secures its position as the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Jared Hess, for those unversed, the film is based on Mojang Studios’ highly popular 2011 game of the same name. The entry boasts a star-studded cast including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, and Sebastian Hansen. The plot follows four misfits who get pulled into a pixelated world where they must find their way home with the help of the legendary crafter named Steve.

Watch Trailer HERE:

The journey to bring Minecraft to the big screen was long and perilous. Talks for the ambitious adaptation began in 2014 with Warner Bros., but the project kept getting delayed due to changes in creative leadership over the years. Legendary came on board in 2022, setting everything in line to kick-start filming in early 2024 in New Zealand.

By mid-last year, tapings were secured and sent to Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain for special effects, while Mark Mothersbaugh was tapped to compose the score. Both aspects of the film are being widely appreciated by fans.

The film had its world premiere on March 30, 2025, at London’s Empire Leicester Square and released globally on April 4. Despite mixed reviews from critics, fans not only stormed the theatres—they made the experience a whole party, so much so that many locations had to seek police help to tame the rowdiness.

