Box Office: Ahead of Gangs Of Wasseypur's re-release, decoding Anurag Kashyap's lukewarm theatrical career despite acclaimed movies

We are revisiting Anurag Kashyap's filmography from his first theatrical release, Black Friday to the latest one, Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Check out the box office performances of his movies.

By Nisha Singh
Updated on Feb 27, 2025  |  03:49 PM IST |  2.2K
Picture courtesy: Anurag Kashyap/Instagram; Star Studios/YouTube; Reliance Entertainment/YouTube

Anurag Kashyap is a multi-talented artist who has contributed as a director, producer, writer, and an actor in the Hindi cinema. Kashyap began his journey as a screenwriter in Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 film, Satya. He made his directorial debut with Paanch, however, it never saw the light of day in theaters. Ahead of Gangs of Wasseypur's re-release in cinemas, we are taking a lookback to Anurag Kashyap's directorial career and the box office performances of his theatrical movies so far.

Revisiting Anurag Kashyap's Lukewarm Theatrical Career; 1 Success As Exception

Anurag Kashyap has helmed 15 movies in his directorial career spanning two decades. Out of which six were disasters, seven were flops, and one turned out to be a below-average grosser. Despite receiving critical acclaim for most of his films, Kashyap's directorials have faced a dull box office over the years starting from Black Friday to Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

In his filmography as a director, he has had only one successful venture, i.e. Dev D. The 2009 romantic drama was a modern-day adaptation of the novel, Devdas. Starring Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, and Kalki Koechlin, it emerged as an average grosser.

S.No. Movies Net Collections Verdict
1 Black Friday Rs 4.75 crore Flop
2 No Smoking Rs 2 crore Disaster
3 Return of Hanuman Rs 1.75 crore Disaster
4 Dev.D Rs 15.25 crore Average
5 Gulaal Rs 4.25 crore Flop
6 That Girl in Yellow Boots Rs 2 crore Disaster
7 Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 Rs 28 crore Below Average
8 Gangs Of Wasseypur 2 Rs 23 crore Flop
9 Ugly Rs 6.25 crore Flop
10 Bombay Velvet Rs 22.75 crore Disaster
11 Raman Raghav 2.0 Rs 6.75 crore Flop
12 Mukkabaaz Rs 10.75 crore Flop
13 Manmarziyaan Rs 25.5 crore Flop
14 Dobaaraa Rs 4.25 crore Disaster
15 Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat Rs 30 lakh Disaster

Note: Paanch and Kennedy are yet to be released in cinemas.

Gangs Of Wasseypur Part 1 To Re-release Tomorrow

Anurag Kashyap's cult classic movie, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 is making its theatrical comeback this year. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chaddha, Piyush Mishra, and others, the first installment of the 2012 crime drama series is re-releasing at PVR INOX on February 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Credits: Box Office India/Pinkvilla
