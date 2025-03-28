Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan, AR Murugadoss movie sells 65,000 tickets in top national chains with 2 days in hand
Salman Khan's Sikandar sold over 65,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Check out the details.
Megastar Salman Khan's first-ever collaboration with Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss, Sikandar, is all set to hit the big screen this Sunday, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The advance booking of the action-packed entertainer is going on in full swing. Here is the report.
Sikandar sells 65,000 tickets in top three national chains; eyes Rs 31 crore start
Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and others, Sikandar has recorded good pre-sales so far. The AR Murugadoss directorial registered around 65,000 admissions in the top three national chains—PVR Inox, and Cinepolis—for the opening day alone.
This is an encouraging figure with two days before release. However, the movie needs to show a better pace to record a bumper opening of Salman Khan's standards. Following the trends and advance booking, Sikandar will likely take an opening of above Rs 30 crore in India.
However, much will depend on spot bookings and walk-ins on the day of release. Since Salman Khan is considered the darling of the masses, Sikandar is expected to blow the box office, especially in B&C centers.
Sikandar's final advances are expected to be under the 2 lakh mark
Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar will likely see a heavy rush in the advance booking from tomorrow onwards. The last two days of the pre-sales are expected to contribute around 70-80% of the sales.
Looking at the trends, the action entertainer should aim to close its advance sales under the 2 lakh mark in the top three national chains, before the first show begins.
Are you looking forward to Sikandar? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: Salman Khan's Sikandar set to take a wide release on 6,500 screens worldwide