Sonic 3 Box Office Update: Hedgehog movie continues shattering Franchise Records as it gears up for USD 260 million domestic run

Released during the 2024 Christmas weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to draw strong audiences, particularly families, to U.S. theaters. As of the fifth Wednesday, it grossed an impressive USD 456,000, setting a franchise record. Despite losing 276 screens the previous Friday, the film has sustained a modest 30.8% drop in revenue compared to the prior Wednesday, showcasing its enduring appeal.

With a cumulative total of USD 220.2 million in the US alone, Sonic 3 is on track to earn between USD 245 million and USD 270 million domestically by the end of its theatrical run. The impressive numbers reflect the enduring popularity of the blue blur, which has captivated audiences since it first hit the big screen in 2020.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic 3 features a star-studded cast including Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, and more. The film follows Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as they face off against Shadow the Hedgehog, who teams up with vexed scientists Ivo and Gerald Robotnik in a quest for revenge against humanity.

Meanwhile, fans of the franchise can now enjoy Sonic 3 at home, as it became available for digital purchase or rent on platforms like Prime Video, iTunes, and others in the US on January 21.

The film’s ongoing success in theaters, despite being available for home viewing, is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Sonic franchise, which, for the record, originates from a video game.

Paramount officially announced Sonic 4 on January 21, setting it for a March 2027 release. No cast, director, or plot details were shared; however, fans have already taken to Reddit to theorize about what storyline the upcoming entry could incorporate. Fans are buzzing about the potential inclusion of time travel, robots, and dimension-hopping as part of the franchise’s expansion.

The overall gross of the Sonic franchise breached the 1-billion-dollar mark earlier this month.

