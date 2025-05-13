Box Office: Ballerina sneak peek drops as Lionsgate sets May 13 for ticket pre-sales ahead of June release

The countdown for Ballerina, an action thriller set in the world of John Wick, has officially begun. Lionsgate has unveiled a thrilling sneak peek of the film, spotlighting an intense face-off between Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves, generating major buzz across social media. Along with the teaser drop, the studio also announced that ticket pre-sales for the spinoff will kick off on Tuesday, May 13, giving fans an early chance to secure their spot ahead of the film’s June 6 release.

Titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the film serves as the fifth entry in the blockbuster franchise and is set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023). Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Shay Hatten, Ballerina follows the story of Eve Macarro, a lethal ballerina assassin portrayed by Armas, as she trains under the Ruska Roma and embarks on a vengeful mission to avenge her father’s death.

The cast features a mix of new and returning faces. De Armas leads the pack, supported by Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus. The film reunites fans with familiar characters from the main series as Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, and Reeves reprise their iconic roles. Notably, Lance Reddick makes his final screen appearance as Charon, adding emotional weight to the film’s release.

The idea for Ballerina was first conceived in 2017, following which Lionsgate acquired Hatten’s spec script. The concept quickly gained momentum, with the writer contributing to the script for Parabellum and later becoming the lead writer for Chapter 4. Wiseman joined the venture in 2019, and the film was officially confirmed in 2022, with de Armas replacing Unity Phelan, who originally portrayed the ballerina character.

Filming took place in Prague, Czech Republic, in 2023, with additional action sequences shot in early 2024. With Chad Stahelski serving as producer and the franchise’s signature blend of choreographed action and emotional stakes intact, Ballerina is shaping up to be a standout installment.

With pre-sales beginning soon and buzz building from the sneak peek, Ballerina is all set to twirl at the box office this summer.

