Box Office: Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) emerges as a HIT, Rishab Shetty starrer holds well on Monday

Kantara: Chapter 1 recorded a strong hold on its first Monday, following an impressive extended opening weekend. Estimates suggest that the movie added Rs 8 crore plus on its Day 5, registering a drop of 50 percent from its opening day. Though the movie had an underwhelming opening, considering the monstrous expectations it had because of the breakout performance of the previous film in the franchise in Hindi. However, it grew well with good jumps on Saturday and Sunday. The total 5-day cume of Kantara: Chapter 1 reached Rs 76.50 crore net at the Hindi box office.

The Rishab Shetty starrer emerged as a HIT venture in the Hindi belt, thanks to its impressive box office run and a strong hold today. The movie is expected to record a good spike on Tuesday, as ticket prices will be subsidized between Rs 99 to Rs 150 in most of the properties. Kantara: Chapter 1 is looking to cross the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of its extended opening week.

Going by the present trends, the movie is sure to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in Hindi, with an eye on the Rs 175 crore mark too, depending on how it performs in the coming weeks. Whether it can hit the double-century mark will heavily depend on its spikes in the second and third weekends and then its box office trends post the Diwali weekend releases- Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

Day-wise box office collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hindi:

Day Hindi Box Office 1 Rs 17.75 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 18.25 crore 4 Rs 21.50 crore 5 Rs 8.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 76.50 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

