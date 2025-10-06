Mirai (Hindi) Final Box Office: Teja Sajja's fantasy actioner wraps theatrical run at Rs 14 crore

Mirai (Hindi) has exhausted its theatrical run in three weeks at Rs 14 crore net. Although it's not a considerable number, there were no real expectations from it. In fact, this is a reasonable business, considering no star face or heavy marketing.

Last week, the film crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark in India, a milestone boosted by the Rs 17 crore contributed by the Hindi version. Internationally, the original Telugu version is already a major hit, having grossed more than Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Teja Sajja’s previous outing, Hanu-Man, directed by Prasanth Varma, was also in a similar zone. That film surprised at the Hindi box office, collecting over Rs 50 crore net in its lifetime. Because of that film, there might have been some expectations from Mirai, but they didn’t materialise. The Prasanth Varma film probably benefited from its title, which was more direct with religious sentiments, which attracted Hindi audiences.

Mirai received some appreciation among its target audience as the collections jumped in the first weekend, but since they were on a low level, it couldn’t retain much of its showcase in the second week, with the arrival of Jolly LLB 3. The movie collected Rs 2.4 crore in its second week, representing a sharp 78 percent drop.

Box office collection of Mirai in Hindi is as follows:

Week Box Office Week 1 Rs 11 crore Week 2 Rs 2.40 crore Week 3 Rs 0.60 crore Total Rs 14 crore

Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai is now set for its digital debut on JioHotstar from October 10 onwards. However, its Hindi dubbed version will stream online in November 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Carnage Continues in Karnataka Obliterating Monday record of Baahubali 2