Top 5 Telugu films to release on Diwali 2025 in theaters: Prabhas starrer Baahubali The Epic to Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha

As Diwali preparations begin, several highly anticipated Telugu films are all set to hit the big screens. If you’re wondering what to watch, here is a list of the top Telugu movies to watch in theaters this festive season.

Top 5 Telugu films to release on Diwali 2025

1. Baahubali: The Epic

Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar Director: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli Genre: Epic Fantasy Action

Epic Fantasy Action Release date: October 31, 2025

Baahubali: The Epic is an upcoming re-edited epic actioner, directed and edited by SS Rajamouli. The film is a single-part version that combines the blockbuster movies Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The re-release marks the 10th anniversary of the iconic franchise. This new version will feature unseen footage and technical enhancements, promising a grander cinematic experience.

2. Telusu Kada

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Ravi Mariya

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Harsha Chemudu, Ravi Mariya Director: Neeraja Kona

Neeraja Kona Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: October 17, 2025

Telusu Kada is a Telugu-language romantic comedy starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Raashii Khanna, and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The film marks the directorial debut of costume designer Neeraja Kona.

The story follows a man who falls in love with two women simultaneously. As the love triangle becomes increasingly complicated, the film explores the theme of polyamory in a light-hearted manner.

3. K-Ramp

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Chandrika Ravi

Kiran Abbavaram, Yukti Thareja, Vennela Kishore, Sai Kumar, Naresh, Chandrika Ravi Director: Jains Nani

Jains Nani Genre: Romantic Action

Romantic Action Release date: October 18, 2025

K-Ramp is yet another romantic venture set to hit the big screens on Diwali this year. Directed by Jains Nani, the film has Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja in the lead roles.

The story revolves around an athlete who must overcome personal and emotional challenges to win the heart of his love interest. The film blends sports drama with romance and action, making it a perfect watch for the festive season.

4. Mass Jathara

Cast: Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Nitish Nirmal, Pandu Chirumamilla, Krishna Kumar, Ritu P Sood

Ravi Teja, Sreeleela, Nitish Nirmal, Pandu Chirumamilla, Krishna Kumar, Ritu P Sood Director: Bhanu Bogavarapu

Bhanu Bogavarapu Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release date: October 31, 2025

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja returns to the big screens with Mass Jathara, an intense action drama. The movie narrates the adventures of a railway cop who clashes with dangerous criminal gangs and unethical politicians.

Sreeleela reunites onscreen with Teja after 2022’s Dhamaka, and the film also features Nitish Nirmal, Pandu Chirumamilla, Krishna Kumar, and others in pivotal roles.

5. Vrusshabha

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Siddique

Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Siddique Director: Nanda Kishore

Nanda Kishore Genre: Period Fantasy Action Drama

Period Fantasy Action Drama Release date: October 16, 2025 (tentative)

Vrusshabha is a bilingual Malayalam-Telugu period fantasy action drama starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The superstar will be playing the role of a king for the first time in his illustrious career.

The story centers on a father and son who were rivals in a past life, exploring how their karmic connection unfolds across two lifetimes. The film is expected to arrive on Diwali this year, offering epic storytelling, grandeur, and emotion.

