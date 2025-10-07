Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Third Monday: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi's film sees heavy drop, targets theatrical end at Rs 110 crore

Jolly LLB 3 dropped by 63 percent on its third Monday over Friday, collecting an estimated Rs 40 lakh net. This drop is understandable as the film is in its final stage of theatrical run. Moreover, new releases this weekend, Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, grabbed most of the screens. The total box office cume of Jolly LLB 3 now stands at Rs 104.30 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film debuted with Rs 12 crore and wrapped its opening weekend at the Rs 50 crore mark. It witnessed an underwhelming trajectory thereafter, with a somewhat stable hold in the second week. It smashed the Rs 100 crore mark in the third weekend, which at one point looked difficult to achieve.

Part 3 is now crawling towards its final cume. Depending on how the movie performs in the third week, its lifetime earnings could reach around the Rs 110 crore mark in India. It's not a poor figure, but a lot better performance was expected from the third installment of the much-loved franchise. One of the key reasons the movie failed to perform, as expected, is its mixed word of mouth. Had the film received a superlative reception, things would have been better. Moreover, the makers were unable to generate the required buzz for an Akshay Kumar Vs Arshad Warsi film, which led to its decent opening.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore 14 Rs 1.90 crore 15 Rs 1.10 crore 16 Rs 1.65 crore 17 Rs 2.25 crore 18 Rs 0.40 crore (est.) Total Rs 104.30 crore (est.)

