Box Office: Salman Khan's Sikandar nets Rs 72 crore in first three days; records 6th best opening weekend among actor's previous Eid releases since 2010

Salman Khan's latest release Sikandar is holding up decently at the box office. Though the movie is not performing to its full potential, it has recorded a reasonable opening weekend.

Sikandar earns Rs 72 crore in opening weekend; ranks at the 6th spot among other Salman Khan's Eid releases

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar released in cinemas on March 30 (Sunday), coinciding with the Eid festival. The action drama couldn't impress the audience much and met with negative word-of-mouth. However, it managed to net over a good sum of Rs 72 crore in its opening weekend, with its third day minting in the vicinity of Rs 19 crore to Rs 20 crore.

The movie is heading towards the Rs 100 crore club soon. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from there on. Though it is an underwhelming figure for a Salman Khan starrer, however one must note that it’s only Bhaijaan whose movies are hitting the century-mark every time, no matter how bad the movie is! That's what we call real stardom.

When it comes to comparing the first three days collection of Sikandar with previous Salman Khan’s Eid releases, it grabbed the 6th spot among 11 movies that were released from 2010 to 2025.

To be precise, Sikandar performed better than Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in its opening weekend but remained far behind the likes of Race 3, Sultan, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in its first three days of release.

Opening weekend box office collections of Salman Khan's Eid releases in India (2010-2025):

Sikandar: Rs 71 crore

Rs 71 crore Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Rs 59 crore

Rs 59 crore Bharat: Rs 90.50 crore

Rs 90.50 crore Tubelight: Rs 61.50 crore

Rs 61.50 crore Race 3: Rs 100 crore

Rs 100 crore Sultan: Rs 105 crore

Rs 105 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 101 crore

Rs 101 crore Kick: Rs 80 crore

Rs 80 crore Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 56 crore

Rs 56 crore Bodyguard: Rs 54 crore

Rs 54 crore Dabangg: Rs 49 crore

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sikandar Opening Weekend Box Office: Salman Khan starrer collects Rs 72 crore in 3 days; Benefits by Baasi Eid