Yodha Box Office Vibe: Sidharth Malhotra's heroism will get thumbs up from masses

If there is one film Sidharth Malhotra fans have been desperately waiting for a long time, it's Yodha. The action thriller also starring Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani in the lead is finally out in cinemas and it packs a punch.

The story is about Arun Katyal, a courageous soldier of a special Indian government task force named Yodha. Inspired by his father to become a Yodha taskforce member who also sacrificed his life for the nation, Arun doesn't care about anything more than the nation and its citizens. But what happens when he refuses to follow the government orders during a plane hijack and the mission fails?

What works in the favor of Yodha at the box office

Yodha is a stylishly made action thriller to boost Sidharth Malhotra's position as an action hero of Bollywood and it does its job well. The film has everything to please the masses; patriotism, whistle-worthy dialogues, well-choreographed and well-shot action scenes, a lot of thrill, and a satisfying finale which means the word of mouth will be strong.

What doesn't work in the favor of Yodha at the box office?

The well-cut trailer of the film managed to create some curiosity among the audience but the promotions couldn't take the hype to the next level. The film tries to make Sidharth Malhotra an action star but for that, the makers had to create enough awareness around the movie.

While Yodha managed to generate decent buzz in big cities, its hype couldn't go beyond a certain point. The music of the film has been another letdown which has been the case for most of the Bollywood films in the past few years. Disha Patani's action scenes work fine but don't make your heart skip a beat.

The film successfully delivers thorough entertainment and plenty of patriotism to the audience, but some portions like the romance look half-baked. It's visible that the writer wanted to bring the human side of the soldier in front of the audience but the whole purpose fails when you don't do the complete job. On top of that, the film is loaded with cliches which won't work for a major section of the audience.

Pinkvilla's Box Office Forecast

Yodha is one of the best films of Sidharth Malhotra released theatrically. But it fails to deliver according to its potential and that's where it disappoints a little.

The film will take a slow start at the box office because of the lack of buzz. Moreover, last week's release Shaitaan will continue to attract the audience to cinemas because it has already strengthened its position at the box office. But thanks to Yodha's merits, the film has a strong chance of staying in the cinemas for a long time. The lifetime business of the film could be somewhere in the Rs 50-60 crore range. If the content really hits the bull's eye, it may go even beyond.

