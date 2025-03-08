Chhaava Day 23 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner witnesses STRONG growth after steady run; nets Rs 10 crore in Hindi
Dinesh Vijan's production, Chhaava has earned Rs 10 crore on fourth Saturday of its release. It is inching towards Rs 500 crore in Hindi markets.
Chhaava has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Released on February 14, Laxman Utekar's latest directorial boasts of being the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career. It will soon enter Rs 500 crore club in Hindi markets. While there is still some time for it to achieve the milestone, Chhaava has witnessed strong growth on fourth Saturday.
Chhaava Moves Forward With Strong Growth On Day 23
Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has emerged as the first blockbuster of 2025. Vicky Kaushal-starrer entered Rs 200 crore club in the opening week. In the second week, it stood at Rs 171 crore, followed by Rs 80.75 crore in the third week.
A day after adding Rs 6 crore to its collection, Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, has netted Rs 10 crore on fourth Saturday. The cume collection of Laxman Utekar's helmer is recorded as Rs 476.75 crore.
Chhaava's Box Office Collections In 23 Days Are Listed Below:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 80.75 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 6 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 10 crore
|Total
|Rs 476.75 crore
Chhaava To Become Bollywood's Third Highest Grosser To Enter Rs 500 Crore Club
Chhaava will cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office during the fourth week, most probably on Monday. It requires around Rs 20 crore to reach that figure. By then, Chhaava will emerge as the third highest grosser in Bollywood while becoming a part of this coveted club. The historical actioner, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, will end up only behind Jawan which earned Rs 558 crore net in India in 2023.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you.
