Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Final Advance Booking: Japanese anime film sells 2 lakh tickets in top national chains in India, targets Rs 15 crore opening

Japanese animated dark action film Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is all set to blaze the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie recorded historic pre-bookings at the Indian box office, revolutionizing the anime genre. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sold around 1.95 to 2 lakh tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day.

With such phenomenal advance booking, the movie has recorded the third biggest pre-sales in multiplex chains in India, crossing big Indian and Hollywood releases, including Saiyaara, War 2, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, and others. The movie remained only behind Chhaava (223K) and The Conjuring: Last Rites (225K).

Demon Slayer set to release on 1700 screens, targets HISTORIC Rs 15 crore opening

Sony Pictures Entertainment is releasing the Japanese anime in India on 1700 screens. The movie will be released in five languages, including Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. With an approved runtime of 2 hours and 35 minutes, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is expected to debut with a historic opening of Rs 13 crore to Rs 15 crore in India.

For the unversed, no Japanese anime ever could cross the Rs 10 crore gross mark in its entire theatrical run at the Indian box office. Infinity Castle will cross the lifetime earnings of Suzume, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, and Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Story in less than a day.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in cinemas

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

