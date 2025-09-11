Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Week 1 Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and AR Murugadoss film dips after good start, collects Rs 50 crore in 7 days

Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role, along with Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, started well but lost momentum soon due to mixed reactions among the audience and the critics. The psychological action thriller drama, helmed by AR Murugadoss, needs better trends further.

Released on September 5, the crime action drama opened with 12.30 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie dropped on the following days, collecting Rs 11 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 10.45 crore on Sunday. The actioner wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 33.75 crore.

Madharaasi wraps opening week slightly under Rs 50 crore mark

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer recorded a significant drop on its first Monday. It added Rs 12.40 crore to the tally from Monday to Wednesday. As per estimates, Madaraasi collected Rs 2.85 crore today, and wrapped its opening week at Rs 49.35 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

The movie couldn't do much in Hindi when it was released with the title Dil Madharaasi. If it manages to record good jumps in the second weekend, it might sail through a favourable theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Madharaasi are as follows:

Day Tamil Nadu Box Office 1 Rs 12.30 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 10.45 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore 7 Rs 2.85 crore (est.) Total Rs 49.35 crore gross



Madharaasi in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

