DJ Tillu and Khiladi Monday box office; Valentines Day give good holds

DJ Tillu held fairly well on Monday in AP/TS, as the collections dropped roughly 50 per cent from Sunday. The film grossed Rs. 2.30 crores at the Indian box office on day three, taking its total to Rs. 12 crores. There was a boost in collections due to Valentine’s day, though considering it is a youth-centric film, the holds could have been much better.

Collections held relatively better in Andhra Pradesh than Telangana with a roughly 40 per cent drop from Sunday. That was mostly due to capacity restriction in the state on Sunday limiting the collections and making the drop look lower on Monday. The three days share in twin states is Rs. 6.50 crores approx, and will probably hit the black on Thursday or Friday.

The box office collections of DJ Tillu at the Indian box office are as follows:

Saturday - Rs. 5 crores

Sunday - Rs. 4.70 crores

Monday - Rs. 2.30 crores

Total - Rs. 12 crores

The other release of the weekend Khiladi didn’t drop a lot either as many would have expected after mediocre reports, but the Ravi Teja starrer is performing at lower levels than it needed to be, so it doesn’t really matter. The four days collections are Rs. 15.75 crores in India, and it is something the film should have done in its first two days. The film has earned Rs. 8.25 crores approx share in AP/TS to date and is likely to lose more than half of money invested in it i.e. Rs. 22 crores approx.

The box office collections of Khiladi at the Indian box office are as follows:

Friday - Rs. 5.90 crores

Saturday - Rs. 4 crores

Sunday - Rs. 4 crores

Monday - Rs. 1.85 crores