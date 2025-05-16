Rani Mukerji joins King Ramayana Hera Pheri 3 Paresh Rawal Dahaad 2 Vvan release date Dostana 2 on big screen in 2026 end Aamir Khan Gauri Spratt Dipika Kakar Surbhi Jyoti Chhaya Kadam at Cannes 2025

Final Destination Bloodlines Box Office: Fourth highest first day for Hollywood horror film in India

Bloodlines will become the highest-grossing Final Destination film in India today, after just two days in release.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on May 16, 2025  |  04:29 PM IST |  4K
final destination
Final Destination Bloodlines still (image courtesy of Warner Bros India)

Final Destination: Bloodlines grossed Rs. 5.25 crore (USD 625K) on its opening day in India, including Rs. 30 lakh from midnight previews. This marks the fourth-highest opening day ever for a Hollywood horror film in the country, trailing only behind the top three entries from the Conjuring franchise, which remains the most dominant horror IP in India.

Remarkably, Bloodlines will become the highest-grossing Final Destination film in India today, after just two days in release. The franchise has good recognition in India, but it never made much impact theatrically before. The previous instalment, released in 2011, grossed just Rs. 7.65 crore in India. With Bloodlines, the series is finally getting its due at the Indian box office.

A Rs. 5 crore opening on a Thursday, combined with a favourable reception, would normally set the film up for a Rs. 50 crore plus lifetime. However, the film faces tough competition from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which releases tomorrow. Now, it can still go on to gross over Rs. 50 crore, but it won’t be as easy as it could have been.

The Highest First Days for Hollywood Horror films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross
1 The Nun 2018 Rs. 10.80 cr.
2 The Conjuring 2 2016 Rs. 7.00 cr.
3 Annabelle: Creation 2017 Rs. 6.00 cr.
4 Final Destination: Bloodlines 2025 Rs. 5.25 cr.
5 Annabelle: Comes Home 2019 Rs. 3.75 cr.
6 The Nun II 2023 Rs. 3.10 cr.
7 Insidious: The Red Door 2023 Rs. 2.50 cr.
8 Insidious: The Last Key 2018 Rs. 2.50 cr.
9 Evil Dead Rise 2023 Rs. 2.45 cr.
10 It Chapter Two 2019 Rs. 2.30 cr.
