Ghaati Box Office: Anushka Shetty starrer is a DISASTER, headed to end its run under Rs 10 crore in India

Anushka Shetty's latest outing, Ghaati, is struggling at the box office. The Telugu movie, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, met with poor word-of-mouth and audience reception, which hampered its box office performance. Released on September 5, 2025, Ghaati turned out to be a significant disaster and is heading towards its theatrical end soon.

Debuted with Rs 2.40 crore on its opening day, the Anushka Shetty starrer witnessed a drop on the second day and collected Rs 2.10 crore. It went on to register another massive drop on the third day and fetched only Rs 1.40 crore, taking the opening weekend cume to Rs 5.90 crore gross at the Telugu box office.

Ghaati crashes on weekdays, heading for a Rs 10 crore finish

The movie continued its downward trajectory on weekdays as well. It collected Rs 80 lakh on its first Monday, followed by Rs 70 lakh on Tuesday, winding its 5-day cume at Rs 7.40 crore. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to register another big drop today and end its theatrical run around the Rs 10 crore mark.

Co-starring Vikram Prabhu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, and Jagapathi Babu, the crime action drama will end on a disappointing note. Anushka Shetty's fans will have to wait for a little longer for her comeback at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Ghaati at the Telugu box office:

Day Telugu Gross Box Office 1 Rs 2.40 crore 2 Rs 2.10 crore 3 Rs 1.40 crore 4 Rs 0.80 crore 5 Rs 0.70 crore Total Rs 7.40 crore in 5 days

Ghaati remains behind Little Hearts in cinemas

Ghaati was released in cinemas along with a relatively smaller movie, Little Hearts. However, the coming-of-age romance became a surprise blockbuster while the Anushka Shetty starrer kept on craving for the audience in cinemas.

