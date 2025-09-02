Anushka Shetty expresses interest in Ghaati X Pushpa crossover, wants to work with Prabhas but under one condition

Anushka Shetty is currently promoting her upcoming movie, Ghaati, slated to release on September 5, 2025. As the actress has stepped away from in-person interviews, she was recently caught in a telephonic interview where she expressed her hope for a crossover between her character from Ghaati and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

Anushka Shetty wishes for a crossover between Ghaati and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Speaking with Gulte, Anushka Shetty said, “I really hope so it happens. Someone please tell this to Sukumar sir. It would be exciting to see a crossover between Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Ghaati.”

“Bringing two characters from raw and rustic dramas together would be special. Hoping Sukumar garu comes up with something interesting. You know how superheroes do crossovers, we could also do this,” the Baahubali star added.

Anushka and Allu Arjun have shared the screen twice in their careers. First being the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial Vedam (2010) and later in Rudhramadevi (2015).

In the same conversation, Anushka Shetty expressed her desire to reunite with Prabhas on screen but said she is waiting for the right script.

The Billa actress said, “I genuinely wish to work with Prabhas once again. However, what I feel is that after Baahubali, it has to be something equally effective or something new. If both Prabhas and I like, we will do it together.”

More about Ghaati

Ghaati is a Telugu language action crime drama starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film tells the story of a woman who hails from the Ghaati tribe, known for growing and smuggling cannabis.

When her business partners betray her, she must rise beyond expectations, ultimately becoming a legend in her community.

With Anushka in the lead, the film also stars Vikram Prabhu as the co-lead. The ensemble cast includes Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Rudra Mulpuru, Jisshu Sengupta, John Vijay, Ravindra Vijay and many more.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the action crime drama was initially set to release on July 11, 2025, but was postponed to September 5.

Looking ahead, Anushka is set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema soon with the Jayasurya starrer fantasy adventure flick Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer.

